NFL Super Bowl LIX cross-sport odds: Props for Big Game, Waste Management Open

Published Feb. 5, 2025 11:44 a.m. ET

Super Bowl LIX on FOX between the Chiefs and Eagles is the hottest ticket in town this weekend. 

But there's another sporting event that might catch the eyes of bettors. And that's the PGA Tour's Waste Management Open.

Fans watching the game and the tournament will be excited to know that they can wager on both through a variety of cross-sport props.

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 5.

Super Bowl LVII Repeat – Chiefs to win & Scottie Scheffler to win: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP & Jordan Spieth to finish top 20 (including ties): +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

50+ points scored in the Super Bowl & Both Justin Thomas & Tom Kim to finish top 10: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Saquon Barkley to win Super Bowl MVP & Jordan Spieth to finish top 10 (including ties): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Saquon Barkley to record 150+ rushing yards & Either Justin Thomas or Hideki Matsuyama to win: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Patrick Mahomes to throw for 300+ passing yards & Either J. Thomas, J. Spieth or R. Fowler to win: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Travis Kelce to score 2+ TDs & Scottie Scheffler to win: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Philadelphia Eagles to win & either Tom Kim or Sahith Theegala to win: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Saquon Barkley to score the first TD & Scottie Scheffler to lead after the first round (including ties): +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP & Nick Taylor to finish top 20 (including. ties): +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Dallas Goedert to have the most receiving yards & either J. Thomas or T. Kim to win: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Travis Kelce to score the first TD & Scottie Scheffler to lead after the first round (including ties): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jalen Hurts to score 2+ rushing TDs & Justin Thomas to win: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

