National Football League
Feeling The Heat: 5 NFL Standouts Under The Most Pressure In 2025
National Football League

Feeling The Heat: 5 NFL Standouts Under The Most Pressure In 2025

Updated Aug. 5, 2025 12:27 p.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

Pressure doesn't discriminate.

Although they might have previously earned big contracts, Pro Bowl honors and Most Valuable Player awards, the pressure is on these NFL standouts to deliver spectacular results this season to silence some of the naysayers picking apart their games. 

Here are the five players feeling the most heat heading into 2025: 

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

After being surrounded by the best roster in football, the pressure is on Jackson to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl after multiple playoff failures. Although "QB wins" are subjective, it is hard to ignore Jackson’s playoff failures (3-5 postseason record with a 60.5% completion rate and a 10:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio) when he wins almost 75% of his regular-season games with a 64.9% completion rate and a 166:49 touchdown-to-interception ratio. With a regular-season resume that also features a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons, the Ravens need the two-time MVP to "show up and show out" in the postseason. If Jackson’s regular-season success carries over into the playoffs, the Ravens are a lock to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX. 

Micah Parsons, OLB, Dallas Cowboys 

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Cowboys and the two-time All-Pro are unable to agree to terms on a new deal before the regular season (assuming Dallas doesn't honor Parsons' trade demand), Parsons must play well during the final year of his rookie contract to secure the bag he deserves as a blue-chip defender with 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 63 tackles for loss in 63 games. While it is rare for such an accomplished playmaker to reach the final year of his rookie contract, Parsons must dominate opponents in a "prove it" year that will determine whether he pushes the pass rusher market past the $45 million/year mark. Given his production as a big-play machine throughout his tenure with the Cowboys, the fifth-year pro could be the next marquee pass rusher to break the bank next offseason. 

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings 

Kevin O’Connell moved on from Sam Darnold to hand the ball to a second-year pro who sat out his rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Although the Vikings expected McCarthy to claim the starting job early in his tenure, the lack of experience could hinder an offense that torched opponents with a journeyman at the helm. As KOC tweaks his scheme to accentuate his young quarterback’s strengths as a mobile playmaker, he must keep star wideout Justin Jefferson and Co. engaged with creative schemes that keep defenders guessing while featuring simplistic reads for the passer. Given McCarthy’s success at Michigan operating as a pass-first point guard, the new QB1 can keep the offense humming as a high-end game manager. 

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons 

Despite being the highest tight end selected in NFL Draft history, the fourth overall pick of the 2021 draft has been a bit of an enigma as a playmaker. Pitts flashed Pro Bowl talent as a rookie with a 1,000-yard season that prompted evaluators to view him as the next game-changer at the position. However, the fifth-year pro has failed to surpass the 700-yard mark since his spectacular debut season. While Pitts’ tantalizing talent and tools make him a coach’s dream, the sub-par production and performance make it imperative for him to crush it in a contract year. Perhaps the end of the Falcons’ quarterback carousel with Michael Penix, Jr. installed as the starter will help the tantalizing playmaker re-emerge as a difference maker.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Kansas City Chiefs 

The much-maligned right tackle enters 2025 on the hot seat as the most penalized (31) NFL player since 2023. Taylor’s penchant for false start penalties and holding calls overshadows his pass protection struggles (seven sacks allowed in 2024, per PFF) as an edge blocker for the NFL’s designated QB1. Though the film suggests the veteran played better than his stats, the Chiefs’ decision to sign Jaylon Moore (two-year, $30 million) and expend a first-round selection on Josh Simmons puts the pressure on Taylor to play like the franchise tackle the team envisioned when he inked a four-year, $80 million deal in 2023. 

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Bills, Ravens Favored; Eagles Drop

Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Bills, Ravens Favored; Eagles Drop

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes