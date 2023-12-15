National Football League 2023 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch Published Dec. 15, 2023 10:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the 2023 NFL season inches closer to the playoffs, games will be extended into Saturdays.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL Saturday games, including teams, times and TV channels.

2023 NFL Saturday Game Schedule

Week 15 - December 16

Week 16 - December 23

Week 17 - December 30

How to watch 2023 NFL Saturday games

Where can I watch the NFL Saturday games? What channels will they be on?

The NFL Saturday games will be spread across different networks — ABC, NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.

How can I stream the NFL Saturday Day games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry ABC and NBC like YouTube TV or FuboTV can be used to stream the games. You can also stream NBC games on Peacock.

How can I watch the NFL Saturday games for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on ABC and NBC for free.

Which NFL teams play on Saturday this year?

The teams playing on Saturday this year are:

