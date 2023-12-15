National Football League
2023 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
National Football League

2023 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch

Published Dec. 15, 2023 10:09 a.m. ET

As the 2023 NFL season inches closer to the playoffs, games will be extended into Saturdays.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL Saturday games, including teams, times and TV channels.

2023 NFL Saturday Game Schedule

Week 15 - December 16

Week 16 - December 23

Week 17 - December 30

How to watch 2023 NFL Saturday games

Where can I watch the NFL Saturday games? What channels will they be on?

The NFL Saturday games will be spread across different networks — ABC, NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.

How can I stream the NFL Saturday Day games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry ABC and NBC like YouTube TV or FuboTV can be used to stream the games. You can also stream NBC games on Peacock.

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I watch the NFL Saturday games for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on ABC and NBC for free.

Which NFL teams play on Saturday this year?

The teams playing on Saturday this year are:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bill Belichick ducks questions about Patriots future amid hot-seat reports

Bill Belichick ducks questions about Patriots future amid hot-seat reports

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes