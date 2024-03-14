National Football League
NFL reviewing whether Eagles, Falcons violated tampering policies
Updated Mar. 14, 2024 1:59 p.m. ET

The NFL is reviewing whether the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles violated tampering policies during the legal tampering window, a league spokesman said Thursday.

The Falcons agreed to a contract with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly after teams were permitted to start negotiating with unrestricted free agents on Monday.

The Eagles quickly struck a deal with two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley soon after the negotiation period opened at 12 p.m. EDT.

Penn State coach James Franklin told a reporter that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to Barkley and pitched him on the connection between the Eagles and Nittany Lions fan bases.

Teams are permitted to talk directly with agents during the 52-hour negotiating window, but can’t speak to the player unless he has no agent and represents himself.

The Eagles have denied the claims.

In Atlanta’s case, Cousins said Wednesday: "There’s great people here. And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR, I’m thinking, we got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of."

Is Kirk Cousins worth the money?

Cousins wasn’t permitted to speak to anyone before 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

