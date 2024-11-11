National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs top Lions; Steelers, Bills, Eagles climb; Falcons drop out Updated Nov. 11, 2024 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The teams at the top of the chart won their games this week in wildly different ways. The Chiefs blocked a last-second field goal, the Lions overcame a five-interception day by Jared Goff, and the Steelers erased a 10-point second-half deficit on the road against the league's most surprising team.

The bottom line, however, is that they all won. So did the Bills and Eagles, who look like they're rounding into form and move up the list. The Falcons drop out this week, leaving room for the streaking Cardinals, who sit atop the NFC West.

Here's my top 10 for Week 10 of the 2024 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 1

Winners find ways to win. That's why the Chiefs remain at the top of the list riding a 15-game winning streak that has showcased their versatility as back-to-back champs. Though blocking field goals to clinch wins is not a sustainable strategy, the Chiefs' ability to rise to the occasion in crucial moments makes it hard to count them out in any contest.

2. Detroit Lions

Last week: 2

It is hard to overcome a five-interception performance from the franchise quarterback, but the Lions found a way to do it against the Texans, an AFC contender. With few teams capable of winning big games without playing their best, the Lions' resilience suggests that Dan Campbell has a team that could be unconquerable in the postseason.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week: 6

It is not pretty with the Steelers, but it is hard to dispute the results. Mike Tomlin's squad finds various ways to win against elite competition, displaying the grit and toughness that has been a trademark of the franchise since the 1970s. Though the defense is not up to the Steel Curtain level, the T.J. Watt-led unit can flip the game's momentum with a splash play (turnover, sack or tackles for loss) that enables the team to steal wins on the road.

Russell Wilson, Steelers stun Jayden Daniels, Commanders

4. Buffalo Bills

Last week: 7

Do not look now, but Sean McDermott's crew is surging heading down the stretch. The Bills' underrated defense specializes in timely playmaking to create prime scoring opportunities for Josh Allen & Co. As the MVP candidate continues to find creative ways to put the ball into the end zone, the Bills will keep climbing the charts as a contender in the AFC.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 4

Sam Darnold's recent regression puts more pressure on the defense to dominate utilizing a blitz-heavy formula. Luckily, DC Brian Flores is the man for the job as a pressure-based defensive playcaller with an array of blitzes and disguises that befuddle quarterbacks and coordinators. With the relentless pressure forcing most opponents to wilt, the Vikings could end up as the last team standing at season's end.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 5

Despite the defense's issues, the Ravens are a formidable foe due to the dominance of Lamar Jackson & Co. The two-time MVP could swipe back-to-back honors while leading the league's most explosive offense. As Derrick Henry and the supporting cast continue to shine around No. 8, the Ravens' playoff hopes ride or die on the play of an unstoppable offense forced to score 30-plus points each week.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week: 9

The Eagles' superior talent gives them a chance to run the table despite their head coach's flaws. The star-studded offense, in particular, can light up the scoreboard against any foe relying on the run or pass to get the job done. With the defense playing well under Vic Fangio's direction, the Eagles have a chance to finish the season as the NFC's No. 1 seed.

8. Washington Commanders

Last week: 3

Despite a close loss to an emerging AFC title contender, the Commanders look like a squad with the potential to make a postseason run. Jayden Daniels' sensational talent makes the offense nearly impossible to defend when he is able to push the pace as a dynamic runner-thrower. If the defense continues to play at a high level, the Commanders could surprise as dark-horse contender.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week: 10

It is not a surprise that the Chargers have become a rough and tumble squad under Jim Harbaugh's direction. The former NFL quarterback has followed an old-school blueprint (strong running game + stingy defense = wins) to help the Bolts rediscover their winning ways. Moreover, he has created a tough, hard-nosed team that is built to play the blue-collar brand of football that works in the postseason.

10. Arizona Cardinals

Last week: Not in Top 10

After reeling off four straight wins, the Cardinals have climbed into playoff contention by playing the kind of complementary football that could make them a tough out in the postseason. Kyler Murray's spectacular play as a dual-threat playmaker enhances a rugged rushing attack that enables the Cardinals to control the game in methodical fashion. With the defense coming up with timely stops and takeaways, the Cardinals have found a winning formula that has helped them climb to the top of the division.

[READ MORE: Kyler Murray squarely in MVP race, and what else we learned in Week 10]

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

