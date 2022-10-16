National Football League NFL odds Week 6: Wacky wins and bad beats 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A "smart" football play may have caused heartache for NFL bettors on Sunday.

Welcome to the world of wacky wins and bad beats in sports betting.

Each week, we'll recap the betting plays that had some people cashing in and others tearing up their tickets in frustration. To paraphrase famed broadcaster Al Michaels, "those plays are significant to some."

Let's dive into this week's wackiness in the NFL and college football!

Over bettors not happy

The New York Giants, powered by an interception and lost fumble committed by Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in the final three minutes, rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Ravens 24-20 on Sunday.

But the win was of little satisfaction to Over bettors as the total was set to 46.5 (combined points scored byb both teams).

After intercepting Jackson, the Ravens took a four-point lead on Saquon Barkley's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:43 to go (on the previous play, Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters was called for pass interference in the end zone, nullifying his apparent interception).

After an incompletion following the kickoff, Jackson was sacked and fumbled, and the Giants recovered at the Baltimore 13-yard line.

On the ensuing play, Barkley broke outside but slid down at the Baltimore 2-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown. The Giants then went on to take a knee on the final two plays.

Final combined points scored: 44. OUCH!

Chase crushes Saints backers

Fans in Louisiana who used to cheer for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase when they played for the LSU Tigers were not happy with their performance for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints (+3) led the Bengals by five points with 11 minutes to go and two points with just over two minutes left.

Cincinnati's Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal with 3:42 to go to cut the Bengals deficit to 26-24.

The Saints went three-and-out, then punter Blake Gillikin shanked a punt 29 yards out of bounds, giving the Bengals the ball at their own 40 with about two minutes to go.

Burrow connected with Chase for a 60-yard catch-and-run for the go-ahead touchdown. Cincinnati failed on the two-point conversion, but that was of little consolation to Saints backers, who took the three points.

Final: Bengals 30, Saints 26

Colts cash in late

The Jacksonville Jaguars (+2) led the Indianapolis Colts after Christian Kirk's touchdown catch with 2:44 to go. The Jaguars missed the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, which would've pushed their lead to three points (five if you had the points).

The Colts then put together an 11-play drive, culminating in Alec Pierce's 32-yard touchdown catch with 17 seconds remaining to make it 32-27. Indianapolis converted the two-point conversion for a 34-27 final score.

Thursday night Bad Beat

The week got off to a bad start for Chicago Bears moneyline bettors against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Trailing 12-7, Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambled 39 yards to the Commanders' 5-yard line with 39 seconds to go.

A 1-yard run and two incompletions gave the Bears fourth-and-goal from the 4.

Fields completed a pass to Darnell Mooney, who was tackled just shy of the goal line by Benjamin St.-Juste. The bobble by Mooney denied Bears moneyline bettors (+100, bet $10 to win $20).

Fumble proves costly

A college football bettor came THIS CLOSE to cashing a $25 five-team parlay (+1005) playing all betting favorites.

The bettor missed on the Iowa State-Texas Over on the Over/Under (45.5, -164) as the teams combined for 45 points (the Longhorns won, 24-21).

The Cyclones were driving for a potential game-tying field goal or winning touchdown, but Iowa State lost a fumble at the Texas 28-yard line with two minutes to go.

The bettor would've profited $251.25.

Every yard counts

On Saturday, a bettor made a six-leg in-game parlay for the LSU-Florida SEC game.

The bettor hit five legs of the parlay.

The sixth leg was Florida's Montrell Johnson Jr. rushing for more than 57.5 yards.

Johnson finished with 57 yards on a team-high 13 carries in the 45-35 loss to the Tigers.

Johnson's final carry of the game? A 5-yard loss with 1:17 to go, knocking his rushing total from 62 yards to 57.

The bettor wagered $10 at +5661, which would've made the wagerer a $566.10 profit.

Stay tuned for more of the wackiness!

