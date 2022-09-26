National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: Early lines for every game
A showdown between Super Bowl and NFL MVP-winning quarterbacks, a key AFC contest and a reunion of bitter rivals highlight the Week 4 schedule.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes will play Tampa Bay's Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football, Buffalo and Baltimore will hold a battle of 2-1 AFC teams with Super Bowl aspirations and the Commanders and Cowboys will resume their longtime rivalry.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 4 — the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Dolphins @ Bengals (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Dolphins +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Vikings @ Saints in London (9:30. a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Saints +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Browns @ Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Browns -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Falcons +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders @ Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Commanders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -6 (Lions favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Lions -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Seahawks +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Titans @ Colts (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Colts -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Titans +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Bears @ Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Giants -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Bears +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars @ Eagles (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Jaguars +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jets @ Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Jets +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bills @ Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Bills -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Ravens +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers @ Texans  (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -6 (Chargers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Texans +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals @ Panthers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -1 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Cardinals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots @ Packers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -10.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Packers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Patriots +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Broncos @ Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Broncos +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs @ Buccaneers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Buccaneers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: No line available

MONDAY'S GAME

Rams @ 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -2.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Rams +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

