National Football League NFL odds Week 4: Early lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A showdown between Super Bowl and NFL MVP-winning quarterbacks, a key AFC contest and a reunion of bitter rivals highlight the Week 4 schedule.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes will play Tampa Bay's Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football, Buffalo and Baltimore will hold a battle of 2-1 AFC teams with Super Bowl aspirations and the Commanders and Cowboys will resume their longtime rivalry.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 4 — the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Dolphins @ Bengals (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Dolphins +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Vikings @ Saints in London (9:30. a.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Saints +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Browns @ Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Browns -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Falcons +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders @ Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Commanders +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -6 (Lions favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Lions -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Seahawks +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Titans @ Colts (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Titans +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Bears @ Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Giants -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Bears +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars @ Eagles (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Jaguars +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins undefeated after Week 3 under HC Mike McDaniel | THE HERD Albert Breer and Colin Cowherd discuss football news after NFL Week 3.

Jets @ Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Jets +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bills @ Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Bills -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Ravens +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -6 (Chargers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Texans +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals @ Panthers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -1 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Cardinals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots @ Packers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -10.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Packers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Patriots +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Broncos @ Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Broncos +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs @ Buccaneers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Buccaneers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: No line available

MONDAY'S GAME

Rams @ 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: 49ers -2.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Rams +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.