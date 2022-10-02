National Football League NFL odds Week 4: Wacky wins and bad beats 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you've ever watched an NFL game at a sportsbook, you've seen the reaction – half the room cheers, and the other half screams in exasperation after a particular play.

Welcome to the world of wacky wins and bad beats in sports betting.

Each week, we'll recap the betting plays that had some people cashing in and others tearing up their tickets in frustration. To paraphrase famed broadcaster Al Michaels, "those plays are significant to some."

This week, kickers played a big role in betting outcomes around the league.

As any veteran football gambler can tell you, a made kick (or a missed one) late in a game can result in joy (or agony) for those who have a vested interest in the outcome.

Let's dive into this week's action!

Fields makes doubters pay

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has struggled despite Chicago starting the season 2-1. Prior to today, he had thrown for a combined 297 yards in those three games, with a low of 70 yards (on 7-for-11 passing with an interception) in the Week 2 loss to the Packers.

As a result, bookmakers set his passing yard prop at a historically-low 148.5 yards against the Giants on Sunday. Some books even moved the line down to 145.5 yards before kickoff.

Over bettors in the Over/Under (O/U) rejoiced as Fields was 11-for-22 passing with no interceptions for 174 yards, with a long completion of 56 yards to Darnell Mooney in the first quarter.

But Fields did not throw a TD pass for the third consecutive game as Chicago lost to the Giants 20-12 as the game ended on a wacky play:

Over bettors kicking themselves

The Titans edged the Colts 24-17 in an AFC South Division game.

Indianapolis had a chance to cut the deficit to four points, but kicker Chase McLaughlin was wide left from 51 yards.

The O/U was 42.5 points. The teams combined for 41 points after scoring 34 in the first half (the Titans lead 24-10 at the break) but managed just seven points after halftime.

If McLaughlin makes that kick, the total goes over. Instead, the Titans then ran out the clock. That kick hurts.

Battle of kickers in wild finish

One of the wildest finishes this season came in the Vikings' 28-25 win over the Saints in London, thanks to the …

… kickers.

For bettors, the game ended as a push as the spread was Vikings were -3 going into the game.

Minnesota's Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yarder with 24 seconds remaining, which turned out to be the game-winner.

The Saints had a chance to tie, but Wil Lutz hit the left upright, then the crossbar before the ball bounced away from 61-yards with two seconds remaining.

Lutz, who missed two field-goal attempts a week earlier in the 22-14 loss to the Panthers, tied the game at 25 by making a 60-yarder with 1:51 to go. It tied for the second-longest field goal in Saints history.

Over bettors can relax

The Seahawks beat the Lions 48-45, combining to score 93 points. The consensus pregame O/U was 48.5, and the teams rolled past that midway through the third quarter.

The teams cruised past that total by 44.5 points, believed to be the highest amount over the total since the Saints and 49ers went over by 49 points when San Francisco won 48-46 on Dec. 8, 2019.

Per FOX Sports Research, there have been three instances of a game having an O/U set between 43 and 50 with the over going over 90 points (since 2015).

The 93 points by the Seahawks and Lions is tied for the 15th-highest total in NFL history.

Rush means cash for backers

Some Cowboys fans hit the panic button when starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in the season opener and was expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.

In stepped Cooper Rush, who has rewarded the Cowboys' betting faithful by doing something no other Dallas QB has done. Not Roger Staubach. Not Troy Aikman. Not Tony Romo.

Rush, who won his lone start in 2021, is the first Cowboys starting QB to start his career 4-0 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) after Dallas beat Washington 25-10 on Sunday.

The Cowboys were favored by 3-points coming into the game against the Commanders.

'Cuse backers feel cursed

Syracuse's 59-0 win over Wagner in college football on Saturday featured something not seen very often.

The Orange led 49-0 at halftime, and the teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half. The game finished 59-0.

Because the game wasn't the regulation 60 minutes, all game bets were nullified, much to the chagrin of Syracuse bettors. The Orange were 52.5-point favorites, and the O/U was 59.5.

Now that is a bad beat!

Underdog UConn pays off big

UConn? You bet!

The independent Huskies paid off handsomely for moneyline bettors when UConn upset Fresno State 19-14 at home Saturday. The win snapped a 20-game losing streak against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

UConn (2-4) was +1100 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $120 total). The 2-4 Huskies' other victory was over Central Connecticut of the Football Championship Subdivision.

UConn lost its previous three games to Syracuse (48-14), Michigan (59-0) and North Carolina State (41-10) by a combined score of 148-24. It was the Huskies' first win over a BCS opponent at home since 2017.

Now that is a gutsy moneyline bet! Congrats, UConn backers!

Stay tuned for more of the wackiness!

