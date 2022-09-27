National Football League
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts
The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.

Who will come out on top in this AFC South matchup? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Colts game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Titans @ Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Indianapolis -3.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Indianapolis -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Tennessee +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

September has never been kind to Frank Reich’s Colts.

Indianapolis is now 6-10-1 in the opening month with Reich on the sideline, but October generally brings better results. It obviously took a little time for quarterback Matt Ryan to get acclimated with his new ‘mates, too. 

Receivers Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce both returned for the Colts on Sunday, which brought balance back to their offensive attack. This will bode well against a Titans defense that’s allowing over 400 yards and 28 points per game.

Expect a double-digit win behind a big game from Jonathan Taylor.

PICK: Colts (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points     

