NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Chargers-Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Los Angeles and Houston are both coming off Week 3 losses. Los Angeles fell to 1-2 with a 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston is also 1-2 after losing to the Chicago Bears, 29-17.

Who will come out on top in this AFC West-AFC South matchup?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chargers-Texans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chargers @ Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Los Angeles -5.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Texans +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The line has been dropping all week, mostly due to massive injuries for the Chargers.

It’s much more than Justin Herbert. He’s lost his left tackle for the season, and he hasn’t had his star receiver in two weeks. Joey Bosa will miss time, and we’ll have to see about other starters like J.C. Jackson and even linebacker Kenneth Murray.



The Chargers are 1-2 but have an elite roster, and the pressure will be on Brandon Staley to win this game. He may have to start backup quarterback Chase Daniel if Herbert’s ribs are still a problem.

Last December in Houston, the Chargers lost 41-29 after giving up 24 points in the fourth quarter — ultimately costing them a playoff spot. If you didn’t bet this early in the week, you missed the best number (+6.5). If the LAC injury report is bad, there’s still some value at +4.5.

And here’s one more note to keep in mind: At home, Davis Mills has 14 touchdowns and one interception. On the road? He has five touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Sheesh.

PICK: Texans (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

