National Football League
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Falcons-Seahawks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Falcons-Seahawks

38 mins ago

The Atlanta Falcons will play at the Seattle Seahawks in a game featuring teams with new quarterbacks replacing longtime starters on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX).

Marcus Mariota replaced Matt Ryan, who left for Indianapolis after starting 14 seasons for the Falcons. Veteran backup Geno Smith takes over for Russell Wilson, who started for the Seahawks for 10 seasons before getting traded to Denver during the offseason.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 12-8, winning the past two contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Falcons-Seahawks game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 3 Herd Heirarchy

Falcons @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Falcons +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Falcons are 6-6 against the spread (ATS) and 4-8 straight up (SU) against the Seahawks since 2000, with the over in the over/under (O/U) hitting eight times

The Falcons are 9-5 ATS and 6-8 straight up (SU) against NFC West opponents since 2015, with the over hitting 10 times.

The Falcons are 8-5 ATS and 6-7 SU on the road against NFC West opponents since 2010, with the over hitting 10 times.

The Seahawks are 41-31-1 ATS and 56-17 SU as a home favorite under Pete Carroll since 2010, with the over hitting in 38 of those games.

The Seahawks are 11-12-1 ATS and 14-10 SU against NFC South opponents under Carroll, with the over hitting 15 times. 

The Seahawks are 3-4 ATS and 4-3 SU against the Falcons under Carroll, with the over hitting five times.

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Atlanta Falcons are winless, but they have covered their first two games. For our purposes, they are one of the better teams to wager on in the NFL.  

Also, since 2010 NFL teams that start the season 0-2 straight up cover at a 57.9% clip in Week 3.  

The Falcons’ Marcus Mariota is a feisty quarterback that can keep games close against poor teams like the Seahawks. Outside the Hawks two rookie offensive tackles I’m not sure what else they have going for them.  

I’ll take the Falcons here.  

Pick: Falcons -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 3: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: Early lines for every game

31 mins ago
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Rams-Cardinals
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Rams-Cardinals

48 mins ago
Time for Steelers to start Kenny Pickett, bench Mitchell Trubisky?
National Football League

Time for Steelers to start Kenny Pickett, bench Mitchell Trubisky?

1 hour ago
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
National Football League

Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 3: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to first
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to first

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes