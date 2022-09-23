National Football League NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Falcons-Seahawks 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons will play at the Seattle Seahawks in a game featuring teams with new quarterbacks replacing longtime starters on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX).

Marcus Mariota replaced Matt Ryan, who left for Indianapolis after starting 14 seasons for the Falcons. Veteran backup Geno Smith takes over for Russell Wilson, who started for the Seahawks for 10 seasons before getting traded to Denver during the offseason.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 12-8, winning the past two contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Falcons-Seahawks game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Falcons @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Falcons +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Falcons are 6-6 against the spread (ATS) and 4-8 straight up (SU) against the Seahawks since 2000, with the over in the over/under (O/U) hitting eight times

The Falcons are 9-5 ATS and 6-8 straight up (SU) against NFC West opponents since 2015, with the over hitting 10 times.

The Falcons are 8-5 ATS and 6-7 SU on the road against NFC West opponents since 2010, with the over hitting 10 times.

The Seahawks are 41-31-1 ATS and 56-17 SU as a home favorite under Pete Carroll since 2010, with the over hitting in 38 of those games.

The Seahawks are 11-12-1 ATS and 14-10 SU against NFC South opponents under Carroll, with the over hitting 15 times.

The Seahawks are 3-4 ATS and 4-3 SU against the Falcons under Carroll, with the over hitting five times.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Atlanta Falcons are winless, but they have covered their first two games. For our purposes, they are one of the better teams to wager on in the NFL.

Also, since 2010 NFL teams that start the season 0-2 straight up cover at a 57.9% clip in Week 3.

The Falcons’ Marcus Mariota is a feisty quarterback that can keep games close against poor teams like the Seahawks. Outside the Hawks two rookie offensive tackles I’m not sure what else they have going for them.

I’ll take the Falcons here.

Pick: Falcons -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

