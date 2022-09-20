National Football League Bills overtake No. 1 spot in Cowherd's Week 3 Herd Hierarchy 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, only six undefeated teams remain.

Week 2 featured several major comebacks that led to dramatic finishes across the league. Colin Cowherd assessed the landscape of the league in his weekly "Herd Hierarchy," which has a new team at the top of this list.

Here are the teams that made Cowherd's top 10 ahead of Week 3 (with previous rankings in parentheses), alongside insights from FOX Bet .

10. Los Angeles Rams (7)

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Rams won 31-27 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "There's not much to like about the Rams. Their third-down defense is lousy. They're not running the ball effectively. They've given up the ball six times - tied for the most in the NFL. They're averaging 58 yards rushing, that's 31st.

"Why do I like them? I trust Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, that defensive front and Matthew Stafford. But right now, Stafford didn't play in the [preseason] games and didn't practice much in the preseason. They're choppy up front and they're a mess. They're doing things that lose football games. But I know my coach is an A, my quarterback is an A, and my defensive front is a real thing, so I think they'll figure it out."

NFL championship odds: +1200

Up next: Rams at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

9. Baltimore Ravens (4)

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Ravens lost 42-38 vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "This is a really good team. This is the only team averaging seven yards per play – that's the best in the league. They're fine. They've only given up one turnover, that's tied for the lowest in the league.

"They do a lot right. They had a terrible quarter because they've got a lot of rookies in the backend. Baltimore is an excellent organization and I probably have them too low."

NFL championship odds: +1700

Up next: Ravens at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

8. Minnesota Vikings (3)

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Vikings lost 24-7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "Kirk Cousins is now 2-10 on ‘Monday Night Football.’ Their defense, it gets a little bit carved up on the ground. They're giving up 6.5 yards per play, that's not good enough.

"But they do have a lot of sacks. Last year, one of the issues was that they gave up big chunks of yardage and had no pressure. So, they are getting to the quarterback."

NFL championship odds:+2500

Up next: Vikings vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

7. Miami Dolphins (unranked)

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Dolphins won 42-38 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "I don't buy too much into the Dolphins, but I'll say this, they're No. 2 in offense. They're a lot like Philadelphia in the other conference – they're productive and they're moving the ball. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the two leading receivers in the league and they have an excellent young coach.

"In their last nine starts with Tua [Tagovailoa], they're 8-1. I've got to be honest, they win games with Tua."

NFL championship odds: +2200

Up next: Dolphins vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

6. San Francisco 49ers (unranked)

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: 49ers won 27-7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "The Niners roster, to me, is second in the NFL only to Buffalo. Jimmy [Garoppolo] came in Sunday cold - had a 100 passer rating. Jimmy G is 35-16 as a starter and the division's weaker. The Niners' offense right now has more rushing yards than passing yards because of how they initially started the season. But in the end, they're doing this without George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell."

NFL championship odds: +2000

Up next: 49ers @ Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (5)

Overall record: 1-1 | Last week: Chargers lost 27-24 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "Let's not beat up on the Chargers too much for losing to Kansas City. They lost two starting offensive linemen, including a Pro Bowl center, and Keenan Allen hasn't played much either. He's really valuable to their offense on third down. Justin Herbert's been unbelievable this year. His quarterback rating is 112. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa may be the best pass rush in the league right now not named Buffalo.

"I don't take much from that loss. They went toe-to-toe at Arrowhead."

NFL championship odds: +1500

Up next: Chargers vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (9)

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Eagles won 24-7 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "The Eagles know what they are. One giveaway all season. Easily the No. 1 rushing team. Wildly productive quarterback, who now has a superstar receiver. They're averaging like 165 rushing yards per game. Nobody's even close to that. I think they're a handful. I think they're hard to prepare for."

NFL championship odds: +1200

Up next: Eagles @ Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6)

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Buccaneers won 20-10 vs. New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "I put Tampa at No. 3 because of Tom Brady. I think Brady – because of the 11 days off from camp and not playing in the preseason and all of the lineman issues – they are rusty. But, if you look at how many players have been out of games, the amount of players have been out of games, the fact that they're 2-0 – including a win on the road against the Saints. This is a really good defensive front. They can run the ball, they can throw it. They're just falling apart physically on offense.

"Let's not kid yourself, you line up all these teams in the NFC – would you trust Garoppolo over Brady? Would you trust Jalen Hurts over Brady? Or Stafford today over Brady? Or Aaron Rodgers without any receivers over Brady? I wouldn't. That to me is the best NFC team."

NFL championship odds: +700

Up next: Buccaneers vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1)

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Chiefs won 27-24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "Nothing wrong with the offense, every stat is great. The O-line is good. The tight end is a star. The quarterback is a star. I've got no problems with Kansas City.

"But I don't think their defense is good enough to bail them out if Patrick Mahomes goes on one of those four or five game mechanical slides where he's not quite right."

NFL championship odds: +650

Up next: Chiefs at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

1. Buffalo Bills (2)

Overall record: 2-0 | Last week: Bills won 41-7 vs. Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "This defense is good enough to bail out the offense if Josh Allen struggles. I don't think Kansas City's is – that's the difference. They're the ultimate Mike Tyson – they might not always have a great jab, but they'll knock you out if you're not prepared.

"They're a blast to watch. They're running the football, [and] they can. Here's the other thing, they've had some injuries to overcome. I just don't see a weakness. They're not always, always the most efficient. But their knockout punch is equal to Kansas City's with a much better defensive front. That's why they're No. 1."

Up next: Bills @ Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +400

