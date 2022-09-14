National Football League
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick
One of the NFL's most even rivalries will resume Monday night when the Minnesota Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of 1-0 teams.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-14 as the teams first met in 1962. They have split the past eight contests since 2007. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Vikings-Eagles game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: NFL week 2 lines

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:30 p.m. ET Monday, ABC)

Point spread: Eagles -2 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Vikings +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota took a big step in the NFC North Division with a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles held off the Detroit Lions 38-35 in a matchup of teams popular with long shot Super Bowl bettors.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is 22-21-1 against the spread (ATS) and 13-30-1 straight up (SU) as the starter as the road underdog. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is 2-1 ATS and 3-0 SU as a starter as the home favorite.

The Vikings are 4-1 ATS and 4-1 SU against the Eagles since 2010, with the under in the over/under (O/U) hitting in three of those games.

The Vikings are 8-5 ATS and 8-5 SU against NFC East Division opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in seven of those 13 games.

The Vikings are 4-6 ATS and 5-5 SU in Monday games since 2015, with the under hitting in eight of those 10 games.

The Eagles are 6-12-1 ATS and 13-5-1 SU as home favorites since 2018, with the under hitting in 11 of those 19 games.

The Eagles are 6-8 ATS and 7-7 SU against NFC North opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in seven of those games with one push.

The Eagles are 5-5 ATS and 6-4 SU in Monday games since 2015, with the under hitting in seven of those 10 games.

Pick by Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich

Two of the best offenses in football captained by two of the brightest young head coaches will share the spotlight Monday night in Philly.

I can’t wait for the firework show.

The point total has already risen from 48 to 51.5, and that probably keeps running as we get through the weekend. If you’re looking to bet the "Under," you might as well wait. Either way, it would be silly not to expect offense with all the skill and speed that will be on display.

Minnesota is extremely appealing as a short-road underdog, but I want more points. Let’s throw the Vikings into a teaser with the Steelers and get both teams north of touchdown. You’ll appreciate the extra security.

PICK: Vikings +7.5 to Steelers +7.5 (-122) at FOX Bet

