NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Jaguars-Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Both of these squads were victorious in Week 16. The Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, while the Texans took down the Tennessee Titans for their second win of the season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Texans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jaguars at Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -4 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Texans +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

I’m going to fade the red-hot Jaguars visiting the Texans this weekend.

The Jaguars have won four of their last five and have put themselves in position to win the division after the Titans have collapsed down the stretch. Because the Titans and Jaguars share the same record and meet in Week 18, this game against the Texans does not matter at all. Win or lose on Sunday, and the Jags would still need to beat the Titans next weekend to win the division. I would imagine Doug Pederson coaches this game with that in the back of his mind. No injuries and nothing creative in the game plan.

The Texans were on the struggle bus for most of the season. They are bad and did not cover big spreads. However, it appears they’ve turned the corner a bit over the last three games. They had two close losses to the Cowboys and Chiefs, where they easily covered those games. They followed those tight contests with a win against the Titans on Christmas.

The Texans' two-quarterback system is starting to generate more offense, and their defense has moved up to 20th in efficiency.

I like the Texans to cover this division game.

PICK: Texans (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

