NFL odds Week 17: How to bet 49ers-Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) have wrapped up the NFC West Division title, while the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) cling to minuscule NFL playoff hopes, as the former neighboring franchises meet Sunday in Nevada.

There is one AFC wild-card spot open, but four teams are in better position than Las Vegas, which will start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback over Derek Carr.

The Raiders were based in Oakland from 1960-81 and 1995-2019 before relocating to Las Vegas. The teams have split their 14 meetings but the 49ers have won four of the past games against the Raiders.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the 49ers-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Carr benched, Stidham to start

49ers at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Raiders +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

It appears to be Jarrett Stidham time in Las Vegas.

The Raiders are sitting starting quarterback Derek Carr and Las Vegas sportsbooks moved the line from Niners -6 to -9 on Wednesday afternoon (-10 at FOX Bet). Carr has over $40 million in injury guarantees, so the organization is obviously looking to get ahead of that by not playing him.

San Francisco could likely name its score in the game, so I don’t necessarily hate a wager on the Niners at anything under -10. But I still think the best remaining move is to short the Raiders’ offense. There’s a very realistic chance that Carr and Josh Jacobs aren’t on the field.

The team total has dropped a bit, but it’s still not low enough.

PICK: Raiders Under 16.5 points (at time of pick at FOX Bet)

