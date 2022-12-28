National Football League
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet 49ers-Raiders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet 49ers-Raiders

1 hour ago

The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) have wrapped up the NFC West Division title, while the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) cling to minuscule NFL playoff hopes, as the former neighboring franchises meet Sunday in Nevada.

There is one AFC wild-card spot open, but four teams are in better position than Las Vegas, which will start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback over Derek Carr.

The Raiders were based in Oakland from 1960-81 and 1995-2019 before relocating to Las Vegas. The teams have split their 14 meetings but the 49ers have won four of the past games against the Raiders.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the 49ers-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Carr benched, Stidham to start

49ers at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Raiders +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

It appears to be Jarrett Stidham time in Las Vegas.

The Raiders are sitting starting quarterback Derek Carr and Las Vegas sportsbooks moved the line from Niners -6 to -9 on Wednesday afternoon (-10 at FOX Bet). Carr has over $40 million in injury guarantees, so the organization is obviously looking to get ahead of that by not playing him.

San Francisco could likely name its score in the game, so I don’t necessarily hate a wager on the Niners at anything under -10. But I still think the best remaining move is to short the Raiders’ offense. There’s a very realistic chance that Carr and Josh Jacobs aren’t on the field.

The team total has dropped a bit, but it’s still not low enough.

PICK: Raiders Under 16.5 points (at time of pick at FOX Bet)

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Why Cowboys-Titans is a dangerous trap game for Dallas
National Football League

Why Cowboys-Titans is a dangerous trap game for Dallas

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

2 hours ago
Should WRs get MVP votes; Hackett mea culpa: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Should WRs get MVP votes; Hackett mea culpa: Schrager's Cheat Sheet

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Bears-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Bears-Lions

2 hours ago
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Panthers-Buccaneers
National Football League

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Panthers-Buccaneers

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes