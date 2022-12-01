National Football League
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Seahawks-Rams
1 hour ago

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams resume their close NFL rivalry Sunday. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 25-24, but the Rams have won the past three games and five of the previous six.

The teams play again in the regular-season finale Jan. 8 in Los Angeles. The Seahawks and Rams have combined to win five of the past six NFC West Division titles.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Seahawks at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -7.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Rams +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Matthew Stafford is hurt, Cooper Kupp is hurt, Aaron Donald is hurt, and the Rams are not competitive at all. They’ve lost five straight games where they failed to score more than 20 points and have lost by at least a touchdown in four of them. 

The Rams host the Seahawks, and Seattle needs a win badly. The Seahawks started fast at 6-3 but have dropped two straight games. It would seem easy to take them to cover the 7.5 in this spot, but I’m not sure they are that trustworthy. 

Every Public Joe will be wagering on the Hawks, and I don't blame them. But often, the wagers that seem too "easy" are the ones that sour your Sunday. 

I think you put Seattle in a teaser. Take the number from 7.5 down to 1.5. You can pair the Seahawks with the Broncos and Lions to form my favorite teaser for the weekend. 

PICK: Seahawks (teased down to -1.5 at FOX Bet) as part of parlay with Broncos and Lions

