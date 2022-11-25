National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Chargers-Cardinals
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Chargers-Cardinals

41 mins ago

The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals are less than 400 miles apart, but the NFL franchises will meet for only the 15th time on Sunday.

The Chargers lead the all-time series 10-4, winning four of the past five contests.

Here's everything you need to know about the Chargers-Cardinals, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under. 

Chargers at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Cardinals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been held below 300 passing yards in six straight games, the longest stretch of his pro career.

The total has gone Over in the Over/Under (O/U) in 11 of the Chargers past 16 games.

The Chargers are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU) in their past five games against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 1-10 SU in their past 11 home games.

The Cardinals are 2-4 ATS in their past six games.

The total has gone Over in the O/U in the past five games for the Cardinals.

