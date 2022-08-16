National Football League NFL odds: Surprising big wagers for NFL MVP 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One betting market that gamblers love getting in on the action for is NFL MVP. Throwing some cash at cream-of-the crop players and watching their seasons unfold makes Sundays more exciting.

But this season, there are a few players who bettors are banking on in a really big way to win MVP. By big, we're talking $1,000-type big.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, there are five players who have received multiple $1,000 bets for MVP — Justin Herbert (11 bets), Derek Carr (nine), Josh Allen (nine), Tom Brady (eight) and Russell Wilson (eight).

So if you bet a cool grand on Herbert +1000 at FOX Bet, and the Chargers' starting QB is crowned with the league's top honor, that wager would win you $11,000 total. Of the players from the bunch above, Raiders signal-caller Carr has the longest odds at FOX Bet. A $1,000 gamble on Carr +3000 at FOX Bet would have you walking away with $31,000 total.

Do you realize how many hours you'd be parked at the slot machines in Vegas if you had $31,000 to blow?

While Caesars is getting major money on those five QBs, FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre has his own list of players that he likes for NFL MVP.

But before we get into some of his best bets, let's take a look at the top 20 odds for the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

TOP 20 NFL MVP ODDS at FOX Bet*

Josh Allen: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Patrick Mahomes: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Tom Brady: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Justin Herbert: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Aaron Rodgers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Joe Burrow: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Matthew Stafford: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Russell Wilson: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Dak Prescott: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Lamar Jackson: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kyler Murray: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jalen Hurts: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Derek Carr: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Trey Lance: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Deshaun Watson: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kirk Cousins: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jonathan Taylor: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Teddy Bridgewater: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Matt Ryan: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Mac Jones: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

*odds as of 8/16/2022

While wagering $1,000 per MVP bet certainly raises the stakes for gamblers throwing that kind of cash at the market, a conservative $10 per player will still make the season's MVP-watch fun for bettors.

Let's take a look at some of JMac's picks.



Kirk Cousins : +5000 at FOX Bet ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Cousins is of the most polarizing QBs in the league, but he graded out as a top 10 QB last season. Cousins also has one of the best young receivers in the league in Justin Jefferson . But more than anything, he has a new offensive-minded head coach. Kevin O’Connell comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, and we just saw what McVay disciple Zac Taylor did for Joe Burrow.

The final six opponents for Cousins are the Jets, Lions , Colts , Giants , Packers and the Bears . Cousins should torch everyone except for the Packers.

Side note: There’s no way Aaron Rodgers wins a third straight MVP, especially with all signs pointing to Green Bay being carried by its defense this year.

Aaron Jones : +12500 at FOX Bet ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

The top 17 players with the best odds to win MVP are all QBs. But if you want to take a long shot non-quarterback to win the award, consider Packers running back Jones.

With Davante Adams gone and the Packers' pass-catching group not looking very impressive, Jones could have a LaDainian Tomlinson-type of season where he racks up over 2,300 yards from scrimmage and at least 20 touchdowns.

AJ Dillon will score some, but the bet here is three-fold. The Packers' offensive line is considered a top-five unit and goes into 2022 much healthier than last year; Jones should easily surpass his 2021 receiving numbers (52-391-6) and the schedule of opposing run defenses features just three games against projected units that rank in the top 10. At these odds, he is worth some pizza money.



Lamar Jackson : +2200 at FOX Bet ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

He already has one MVP, and now he’s playing for one of the richest QB contracts in league history. Jackson is for you if you’re the type that likes to bet on players who bet on themselves.

The pass catchers remain an issue. Second-year WR Rashod Bateman is the top option after the Hollywood Brown trade, but Jackson has dealt with this throughout his tenure in Baltimore . There is also some trepidation about how another year of offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Jackson together will pan out since Roman doesn't make necessary adjustments historically.

Remember, it took three seasons with Roman and Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco for the defenses to solve the read option.

Whether you're dipping your toe in with a $10 bet or going all-in with $1,000, the NFL MVP market is open and ready for your business at FOX Bet. So head over and get in on the action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.