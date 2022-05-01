National Football League NFL odds: Pickett, Willis and Hall lead NFL Offensive Rookie of Year futures 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded, fans and futures bettors are wondering which youngster has the best chance of winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award (OROY).

Let's take a look at the gambling odds and a couple of notes regarding the favorites to win the coveted award.

Will Kenny Pickett leapfrog Mitch Trubisky on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart and showcase the skills he honed a few miles away in college? Can Malik Willis shake off his surprising draft fall and leapfrog incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill? And if he takes over, can he help the Tennessee Titans repeat as regular-season AFC winners? Or will the explosive Breece Hall provide the balance to the aerial assault for a New York Jets team long on young offensive talent?

We will be tracking OROY odds throughout the 2022 NFL season as the neophytes become acclimated to the pro game. Here are the opening lines at FOX Bet immediately following the draft. Football is back, baby, and training camp can’t get here fast enough.

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR*

Kenny Pickett: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Malik Willis: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Breece Hall: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kenneth Walker : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Garrett Wilson : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jameson Williams : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Drake London : +1000 (bet $10 to win $10 total)

Treylon Burks : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chris Olave :+1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jahan Dotson : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Skyy Moore : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Desmond Ridder : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Isaiah Spiller : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

George Pickens : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sam Howell : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Christian Watson : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Matt Corral : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Kyren Williams: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

John Metchie : +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

James Cook : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

*Odds as of 5/1/2020

A Few Tidbits:

- FOX Sports NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks thinks New York Jets' Breece Hall (+650) has what it takes to be a difference maker.

"The Cyclones standout performer is a big playmaker out of the backfield. He is a unique find at the position because he can run inside and outside with power and finesse," he explained. "With 56 career touchdowns he is one of the most prolific scorers we have seen in the college game and his game translates well to the pros."

- As for Mark Willis (+550), Brooks also had high praise.

"Willis is a dynamic player who has the talent and tools to be a superstar at the next level," he said about the new Titans quarterback. "When I look at this game, he can do it as a runner, he has the big-time arm talent to push the ball down the field and more importantly he is an improvisational wizard."

- FOX Sports NFL Analyst, Geoff Schwartz thinks while Pickett (+450) is a solid, mature quarterback, he doesn't have what it takes to win it all.

"When it comes to winning a superbowl, I'm not sure Kenny Pickett has those elite physical gifts to be that guy," he stated. "He's good between the ears, he knows where to go with the football, and he is the most ready-to-play guy right now, but the upside might not be there compared to other guys drafted in previous years."





So do you like your team's rookie's chances of winning the OROY? If so, head down to FOX Bet and place your wagers.

