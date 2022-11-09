National Football League NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr.

The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.

Jay Glazer delivers a BIG update status on NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Jay Glazer reveals that Odell Beckham Jr. will be cleared to play as teams continue to show interest in signing the star WR.

As Beckham reaches full health, the buzz around his free agency has only grown stronger. Several players, coaches and general managers have either issued kind statements about Beckham or outright recruited him to their teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even jumped into the fray Monday.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones told a Dallas radio station. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on, could look pretty good."

Beckham himself named the Cowboys as one of four teams in contact with him during a recent appearance on a Complex Sports podcast, along with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and the team that originally drafted Beckham — the New York Giants.

With Beckham's free agency heating up, let's take a look at the latest hypothetical odds for his next team, courtesy of FOX Bet.

ODDS ON ODELL BECKHAM JR.'S NEXT TEAM

*Odds as of 11/9/2022

The Cowboys having the shortest odds to sign Beckham at this juncture is no big surprise, and not just because of Jones' comments. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he has "always been a huge fan" of Beckham and that he has heard "so many excellent things" about the wide receiver from former coaches of Beckham's in addition to being impressed by his on-field play.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons, meanwhile, appealed directly to Beckham on Twitter Monday — and Beckham responded.

"NFL players love the backing of a franchise, and the Cowboys seem to be saying all the right things to boost their case as a possible landing spot," said FOX Bet trader AndiRose Buccola. "If all things weren’t already leading to Odell in Dallas, the odds have spoken with Dallas finding itself as the leader… and we all know the odds speak for themselves. Time will tell on Odell’s final say, but the Cowboys should certainly be excited about the recent news surrounding their team and such an amazing receiver."

The Bills have a star linebacker of their own recruiting Beckham hard — Von Miller, Beckham's close friend and former Super Bowl-winning teammate with the Rams. On Friday, Miller posted a picture of himself and Beckham posing with the Lombardi Trophy in the Rams' locker room to Instagram.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane also called Beckham "a heck of a talent" when asked about the receiver last week.

The Giants are next up. New York is a surprise contender at 6-3 on the season and would provide Beckham a storybook homecoming to the team that originally drafted him in 2014. Of course, they shockingly traded him in 2019, but this would be a full-circle moment for the player and organization.

Odell Beckham Jr. fully cleared to play, do the Cowboys need OBJ? David Helman explains adding OBJ will help the Dallas Cowboys offense but will not necessarily help the Cowboys win a Super Bowl.

"Obviously, he’s been a good player," Giants GM Joe Schoen said last week. "He’s a guy we’d consider and talk to when he’s healthy."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are next up. Both have dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position despite disappointing seasons. But the Bucs have an established track record of bringing in seasoned veterans to help Tom Brady, and the Chargers could continue to have big needs at receiver depending on the health statuses of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The Rams and Chiefs have each seen their odds at signing Beckham lengthen significantly since the beginning of the season, but for opposite reasons. The Rams are flailing at 3-5 after an embarrassing last-second loss Sunday to Brady and the Bucs, whereas the Chiefs are 6-2 and in first place in the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes has been able to develop solid chemistry with new additions JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdez-Scantling after Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. The Chiefs also acquired receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants before the trade deadline.

Regardless, it would be foolish to count out the Chiefs or any other team on this list before Beckham officially puts pen to paper.

