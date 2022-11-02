National Football League Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr. 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the team that drafted him?

Or will he once again be the final piece to his new team's Super Bowl run, like he was for the Los Angeles Rams last season?

Beckham has chosen to remain a free agent while rehabbing an ACL tear that he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory in February, but that has not stopped teams from maintaining interest in the wide receiver's services.

The pass catcher has reportedly generated interest from several receiver-needy contenders such as the Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers recently. And two other general managers of contending teams chimed in this week and expressed openness to the possibility of adding him.

Both New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and his former boss, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane, commented on the star wide receiver in their respective press conferences after the NFL trade deadline.

Schoen added fuel to the long-simmering rumors that the new Giants front office could bring the current free agent back to the team that picked him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and then shockingly traded him under former GM Dave Gettleman in March 2019.

"Obviously, he’s been a good player. He’s a guy we’d consider and talk to when he’s healthy," Schoen said Tuesday. "I think he [hurt] the ACL in February, so not sure really where he is physically. But yeah, any player that will upgrade the roster we’re going to consider and have conversations with their representatives… He's a good player, from what I've evaluated. If he's healthy – if a player's healthy, and they would help us win football games, we will pursue them if they fit what we're looking for"

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are in their first season with the Giants after coming over from Buffalo in the offseason. Beckham visited the Giants earlier this season, though Schoen claimed he "had no idea" Beckham was in the team's facility until afterwards.

Beane also complemented Beckham when speaking to the media Wednesday morning. The Bills have a strong wide receiver corps led by star Stefon Diggs, but Beckham showed that he can be a stellar second option with his play alongside Cooper Kupp with the Rams last season.

The Bills have been the favorites to win the Super Bowl (+225 at FOX Bet) since before the season and are 6-1 after wins over the Chiefs and Packers in back-to-back games.

The Giants are off to a shocking 6-2 start to their 2022 season heading into their bye week.

