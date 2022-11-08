National Football League
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham 'could look pretty good' wearing Cowboys star
National Football League

Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham 'could look pretty good' wearing Cowboys star

59 mins ago

Odell Beckham Jr. is the best player on the NFL free-agent market, and the Dallas Cowboys have been long mentioned as a suitor for his services. Now, the team's owner is showing a public interest in the star receiver.

Jerry Jones praised Beckham on 105.3 The FAN on Tuesday, further fueling rumors that the Cowboys will ultimately sign him.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."

The three-time Pro Bowler recently mentioned the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants as teams he could join. The Packers have an even greater need at receiver but at 3-6 are not currently in contention. They host the 6-2 Cowboys this Sunday in "America's Game of the Week" (FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET).

Beckham has been sidelined, of course, since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer noted that Beckham will be "fully cleared" by the end of the week. OBJ totaled 48 receptions, 593 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns across the 12 games he appeared in with the Rams after being waived midway through last season by the Browns.

In 2022, CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys with 42 receptions, 556 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. The receiving corps hasn't been particularly productive otherwise, as Noah Brown has 25 receptions, 339 receiving yards and a TD and Michael Gallup has 12 receptions, 135 receiving yards and a score over five games since returning from injury. 

Jones isn't the only prominent member of the Cowboys seemingly in favor of adding Beckham to the fray:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team

13 mins ago
How avoiding sacks, entrusting QB Justin Fields has injected life into Bears offense
National Football League

How avoiding sacks, entrusting QB Justin Fields has injected life into Bears offense

23 mins ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones looks like he’s playing scared. It’s not all his fault
National Football League

Patriots QB Mac Jones looks like he’s playing scared. It’s not all his fault

51 mins ago
NFL odds Week 10: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: Early lines for every game

1 hour ago
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
National Football League

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes