National Football League Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham 'could look pretty good' wearing Cowboys star 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Odell Beckham Jr. is the best player on the NFL free-agent market, and the Dallas Cowboys have been long mentioned as a suitor for his services. Now, the team's owner is showing a public interest in the star receiver.

Jerry Jones praised Beckham on 105.3 The FAN on Tuesday, further fueling rumors that the Cowboys will ultimately sign him.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."

The three-time Pro Bowler recently mentioned the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants as teams he could join. The Packers have an even greater need at receiver but at 3-6 are not currently in contention. They host the 6-2 Cowboys this Sunday in "America's Game of the Week" (FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET).

Beckham has been sidelined, of course, since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer noted that Beckham will be "fully cleared" by the end of the week. OBJ totaled 48 receptions, 593 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns across the 12 games he appeared in with the Rams after being waived midway through last season by the Browns.

In 2022, CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys with 42 receptions, 556 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. The receiving corps hasn't been particularly productive otherwise, as Noah Brown has 25 receptions, 339 receiving yards and a TD and Michael Gallup has 12 receptions, 135 receiving yards and a score over five games since returning from injury.

Jones isn't the only prominent member of the Cowboys seemingly in favor of adding Beckham to the fray:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more