National Football League Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr. 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline.

The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Beckham Jr. has not played this season after suffering the knee injury during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is seen as a player who could boost a playoff contender, and he has drawn interest from the Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, Glazer and the NFL Network reported.

Jay Glazer delivers a BIG update status on NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and more news! | FOX NFL Sunday Jay Glazer reveals that Odell Beckham Jr. will be cleared to play as teams such as the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams may be interested in signing the star WR. Glazer also bring updates on the Green Bay Packers' trade deadline thoughts and Brandin Cooks' trade-deadline situation.

In the playoffs last season, Beckham Jr. caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams. In the regular season with the Cleveland Browns and Rams, he reeled in 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores.

The Cowboys' next game is Nov. 13 at Green Bay.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more