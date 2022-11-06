National Football League
Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.
National Football League

Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.

2 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline.

The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Beckham Jr. has not played this season after suffering the knee injury during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is seen as a player who could boost a playoff contender, and he has drawn interest from the Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, Glazer and the NFL Network reported.

Jay Glazer delivers a BIG update status on NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and more news! | FOX NFL Sunday

Jay Glazer delivers a BIG update status on NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and more news! | FOX NFL Sunday
Jay Glazer reveals that Odell Beckham Jr. will be cleared to play as teams such as the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams may be interested in signing the star WR. Glazer also bring updates on the Green Bay Packers' trade deadline thoughts and Brandin Cooks' trade-deadline situation.

In the playoffs last season, Beckham Jr. caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams. In the regular season with the Cleveland Browns and Rams, he reeled in 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores.

The Cowboys' next game is Nov. 13 at Green Bay.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 9 top plays: Packers-Lions, Vikings-Commanders, more
National Football League

NFL Week 9 top plays: Packers-Lions, Vikings-Commanders, more

46 mins ago
Packers aggressively pursued Chase Claypool, Darren Waller trades
National Football League

Packers aggressively pursued Chase Claypool, Darren Waller trades

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 9: Picks, lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: Picks, lines for every game

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 9: Best bets for Colts-Patriots, Dolphins-Bears
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: Best bets for Colts-Patriots, Dolphins-Bears

3 hours ago
Insider report: How the public, sharps are betting Rams-Bucs, Packers-Lions
National Football League

Insider report: How the public, sharps are betting Rams-Bucs, Packers-Lions

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes