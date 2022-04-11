National Football League NFL odds: Lines on Deebo Samuel's next team, from Niners to Saints 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel unfollowed the 49ers on social media and removed images of himself wearing the team's jersey, fans and bettors began to wonder, "what's next for Deebo?"

Samuel, the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is approaching the final year of his rookie contract and is owed approximately $3.9 million dollars. But according to reports, the third-year player out of South Carolina wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the League.

From a gambling perspective, watching where Deebo lands will be fascinating because his presence on a squad will likely bolster that team's Super Bowl and division odds. So let's dive into FOX Bet's hypothetical odds for where Samuel might end up next season.

ODDS ON DEEBO SAMUEL'S NEXT TEAM*

San Francisco: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

New York Jets: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Indianapolis: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Atlanta: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

New Orleans: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

*Odds as of 4/11/2022

In three seasons with San Francisco, Samuel has racked up 2,598 receiving yards and has scored 10 receiving touchdowns. But one of the facets that make the wide receiver such an invaluable asset is that he has also been an X-factor when the Niners have used him as a running back. Over his career, he has rushed for 550 yards and has scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Niners come in as the current favorites to keep Deebo for the 2022 season, at -250. And considering San Francisco's quarterback situation is still in flux, locking down Samuel for a fourth year might be the team's best play toward making another playoff run next season.

If the versatile star were to leave, four other teams show up on the oddsboard.

The Colts (+600) and the Falcons (+800) both have new QBs with the signings of Matt Ryan and Marcus Mariota, respectively. Will Deebo take his talents to Indianapolis or Atlanta and become either of those veteran quarterbacks' new No. 1 target for a ton of money?

Two other teams that make sense for Samuel are the Jets (+400) and the Saints (+800).

New York's Zach Wilson had an underwhelming year as a rookie QB in which his 2,334 yards ranked 30th in the league and his nine passing TDs ranked 29th. A superstar receiver like Samuel could help Wilson's passing percentage while giving the Jets a chance to improve upon last year's 4-13 overall record.

New Orleans, on the other hand, has veteran Jameis Winston under center. Winston was leading the Saints to a successful season until suffering a knee injury in Week 8. Could Winston-to-Samuel become the connection that puts New Orleans on top of the NFC South next season?

There is always drama in the NFL, so Samuel's next move will be a fun one to monitor. Stay tuned to see which team Deebo suits up for in 2022!

