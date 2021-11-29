National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Seahawks vs. WFT, point spread, more 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks hope to turn things around when they head east to take on the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Monday night's matchup between the 3-7 Seahawks and 4-6 WFT — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Seahawks -1 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Seahawks -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); WFT +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Wilson is in his 10th season as Seattle's starting quarterback since being drafted in the third round in 2012. He has lost three consecutive starts in the same season for the first time in his NFL career and has failed to throw a touchdown pass in back-to-back starts for the first time since 2016.

Wilson, who missed three games with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing (right) hand, is 124-for-191 passing (64.9 percent) for 1,564 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has been sacked 20 times.

The Seahawks are trying to avoid losing eight games in a regular season for the first time since Wilson was drafted. Seattle finished 7-9 in 2011.

The Seahawks have only one successful fourth-down conversion this season (out of six attempts), the fewest in the NFL.

"The betting market is down on the Seahawks because they lost by 17 and 10 points in their first two games after the bye week," FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said. "I don't dock them for losing games to Green Bay and Arizona, though, because those are both Super Bowl contenders with loaded rosters."

WFT starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick likely is out for the season with a hip injury suffered in the season opener.

Taylor Heinicke has been starting in Fitzpatrick's place. Heinecke is 217-for-328 passing (66.2 percent) for 2,390 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Among the quarterbacks that Heinecke has thrown for more yardage than this season are Arizona's Kyler Murray, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo, Detroit's Jared Goff and Wilson.

WFT suffered a major loss when defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament on Nov. 14. They will need to find a way to pressure Wilson if they want to have a shot to win tonight.

WFT owns a 12-9 lead in the all-time series but Seattle has won three of the past four games against WFT.

Team Trends

The Seahawks are 9-4-1 against the spread (ATS) and 11-3 straight up as a 1-3 point favorite since 2015, with the over hitting in eight of those games.

The Seahawks have five wins against the spread (ATS) in 10 games this season.

The Seahawks have hit the over just twice in 10 games this season.

WFT has three wins ATS in 10 games this season.

In three games this season when favored by 1 or more points, WFT has one win ATS.

WFT has gone over the total five times in 10 games this season.

FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "Washington is far from special and its defensive line is nowhere near as productive as it was last season. And that was true long before Chase Young and Montez Sweat hit the injury list earlier this month.

"The Football Team is the seventh-worst in the league at sacking the quarterback — after being one of the league's best in 2020 — and if you can't put pressure on Russell Wilson, you're in a lot of trouble.

"I'll gladly buy the Seattle dip and fade Taylor Heinicke on Monday night."

PICK: Seahawks (+1 at FOX Bet) to lose by 1 point or tie (or win outright)

