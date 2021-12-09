National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Ravens vs. Browns, point spread, more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens will put their four-game winning streak over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 8-4 Ravens and 6-6 Browns — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Browns -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Ravens +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

The Ravens extended their streak over the Browns to four games with a 16-10 win on Nov. 28.

This will be the first time since 1991 that a team will play back-to-back regular-season games against the same opponent as Cleveland had a bye last week.

The Ravens lead the all-time series 34-11, having won 10 of the previous 12 games but Baltimore suffered a major blow when Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was ruled out for the season after tearing his right pectoral muscle.

Humphrey is the seventh Baltimore starter to be sidelined for the season. Three of those players were in the secondary.

A statistical oddity is the Browns and Ravens are tied for third in the NFL in rushing offense as each team has run for 1,765 yards (147.1 per game).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP for the 2019 season, leads the Ravens in rushing with 762 yards on 131 carries (5.8 yards per carry) with two touchdowns.

But Jackson had had issues in the passing game, throwing an interception in four straight games for the first time in his career.

Nick Chubb (867 yards and six touchdowns in nine games) leads the Browns in rushing.

The Ravens feature the top-ranked rushing defense (allowing 84.3 yards per game) but rank 31st in passing defense (272.4 yards per game).

The Browns counter with their own stout defense, which is fourth in total defense (315.6 yards per game).

Cleveland's standout is defensive end Myles Garrett, whose 14.0 sacks this season are is tied with Reggie Camp (1984) for the most for a single season in Browns franchise history

The previous version of the Cleveland Browns, who began play in 1944, relocated to Baltimore and became the Ravens for the 1996 season.

The current Browns began play in 1999, retaining the team's colors, helmet, uniforms and franchise history.

Team Trends

The Ravens have six wins against the spread (ATS) in 12 games this season.

The Ravens have hit the over in the over/under five times in 12 games.

The Ravens are 0-5 ATS when road underdogs of 2.5 or more points.

The Browns are 5-7 ATS this season.

The Browns are 4-0 after a bye week under coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns are 0-4 when held below 100 rushing yards this season, 6-2 when rushing for more than 100 yards.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "This was the best bet on the board for me. The sharp money has already poured in and taken Cleveland. As long this line is under 3, I would take Cleveland. Once you get to 3 and beyond, I wouldn't be as comfortable.

"Going into this game, Cleveland is desperate, rested and has a much better roster. Baltimore is all beat up. After Humphrey went down, coach Harbaugh acknowledged they are running out of corners.

"To me, Cleveland is clearly the side at -2.5."

PICK: Browns (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

