National Football League NFL odds: Five NFL Draft prop bets to make now 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the market has gotten much tighter than in years past. The rumor mill is making the lines move almost every day, and you can get whiplash if you aren’t monitoring the daily developments.

This is why I put together this piece, to help you get ahead of some of those line moves we will see next week. Here are five early draft prop bets to help wet your beak, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

No. 2 overall pick Travon Walker: +400 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $50 total)

I moved Travon Walker to No. 2 overall two weeks ago in my mock draft. During the season with Georgia, he didn’t pop. But over the last three months, his stock has soared. The reason? His testing profile has been off the charts, and several of his measurements compare favorably to Myles Garrett of the Browns.

This is not a knock on Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, but Walker seems obsessed with football, and he practically eats weights — two traits that Lions coach Dan Campbell, a noted football guy, loves.

Total quarterbacks in Round 1 Over 3.5: +138 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

It’s a strange year in the draft with no distinguished QB that teams are clamoring for. In fact, there’s a healthy debate to be had about if a quarterback will go in the Top 10. The only thing there’s consensus about is that Liberty’s Malik Willis is going in the first round. After that, uncertainty reigns.

There’s heavy juice on the under 3.5 QBs (-188), but does that fully take into account trades into spots 29-32? The following teams could talk themselves into a signal-caller somewhere in Round 1: Carolina, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Could Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell all sneak in? Pickett is the readiest to contribute now. Ridder has the body of work and has crushed the interview process. Howell — the three-year starter with the cannon arm — is the wild card.

First wide receiver selected Garrett Wilson: +105 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

With Garrett Wilson, you’re getting plus-money on the best route runner in this class — one who is getting compared to the Vikings' Justin Jefferson. Wilson’s biggest competition is Jameson Williams, and he’s coming off an ACL injury. Neither can be a true No. 1 receiver, but Wilson is a more complete receiver. Drake London is very talented, too, but he’s more in the 13-25 range.

Over 6.5 wide receivers drafted in Round 1: -108 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

In my last mock draft, I had eight WRs going in the first round, including five in the 20s. It’s a passing league, and that’s why receivers picked in the first round like Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson have become instant stars in recent years. In the last two drafts, a total of 11 receivers have gone in the first round.

Kyle Hamilton Draft position Over 10.5: -148 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)

Hamilton the football player? Incredible. Checks all the boxes. But he’s a safety and that isn’t a position of value. Also, his "slow" 40-yard-dash time (4.59) didn’t help his case. Neither did the Jets drafting Jamal Adams sixth, only to have to unload him when contract demands became onerous. Hamilton ultimately will want to be paid like a cornerback or pass rusher, which is where the real money is. His real value is if he slides down the first round as Derwin James did.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.