NFL odds: Every playoff teams' Super Bowl odds, futures bets ranked

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with six games in the Super Wild Card round. Before all the action begins, I ranked my favorite Super Bowl-winning futures for each team.

Please note this list is not a ranking of who I believe has the best chance to win the Super Bowl, as that has already been covered. Instead, this list is based on the value of each futures' odds from a betting perspective.

Let's dive in, with odds via FOX Bet.

14. Baltimore Ravens : +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

As of writing, this quarterback, Lamar Jackson, doesn’t appear to be close to playing. The Ravens have not scored more than 17 points without their starting quarterback down the stretch. Quite simply, they are not winning the Super Bowl without him. If he’s back, the Ravens would shoot way up this list.

13. Seattle Seahawks : +7000 ( bet $10 to win $710 total )

Seattle started fast, winning six of their first nine games. Then the Seahawks declined sharply, losing five of the next eight. Their three wins since Halloween have been twice against the beat-up Rams and once against the Jets. Geno Smith is no longer slinging the ball like he did the first two months of the season, and absent his heroics, this team just isn’t doing much in the postseason. They are 10-point underdogs against the 49ers this weekend. I don't see them moving on.

12. Miami Dolphins : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

If Tua somehow miraculously plays in Buffalo, the Dolphins have a shot for an upset. They’ve already beaten the Bills in Miami and lost a close game in the snow in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. However, if Tua doesn’t play, as was just reported, the Dolphins have no chance.

Expect Giants QB Daniel Jones to impress in Wild Card? Does Craig expect Jones to survive a Wild Card round?

11. New York Giants : +5500 ( bet $10 to win $560 total )

I should have the Giants ahead of the Vikings because they are winning in Minnesota this weekend. NYG might be the least talented team in the postseason, but they are here because they make few mistakes and are very well-coached. However, coaching can only take a team so far. After a win against the Vikings, the Eagles or 49ers will blow out the Giants.

10. Minnesota Vikings: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

The Minnesota Vikings are 13-4 with a -2-point differential. Minnesota has won 11 of 13 games by eight points or fewer while getting blown out in all four of its losses. The Vikings are 27th in team efficiency, breaking down to 20th on offense, 27th on defense and 30th on special team. Overall, Minnesota just isn’t a good team. The Vikings are good at winning close games, though, which can easily flip in the postseason.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

The Jaguars won the AFC South after five straight wins, including the division clincher against the Titans on Saturday. Jacksonville won despite posting -1 offensive yards in the fourth quarter. That’s not working in the postseason. The Jaguars are a year early to this dance, and any playoff experience for them will be valuable for the future.

Jerry Jones has 'complete confidence' in Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy entering playoffs The Dallas Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McCarthy is still looking for his first postseason win as the Dallas head coach.

8. Dallas Cowboys : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Does anyone who’s not wearing their Cowboy-colored glasses believe this team wins in Tampa Bay on Monday night? If we get the good Cowboys, the ones that beat the Vikings 40-3, they have a chance to do playoff damage. If we get the Cowboys that the Commanders dominated on Sunday, they are out of the dance quickly.

7. Los Angeles Chargers : +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

I have zero faith in the Chargers coaching staff, but I strongly believe in Justin Herbert. The Chargers continue to get healthier and are playing like the team people expected them to be this season. The team also has a path set up for success. A win against the Jaguars on Saturday night would put them in Kansas City for the divisional round. Outside the Bengals, no team plays the Chiefs better than the Chargers. It’s a game they can win, and then they are one win away from the Super Bowl. Can they be this year's Bengals?

6. San Francisco 49ers +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

The 49ers have won 10 straight games, including the last five with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy running the show. The Niners are bullies, winning games in the trenches and with a punishing defense. However, there’s never been a rookie quarterback to start in a Super Bowl, so I do believe having some skepticism is warranted.

Can Purdy make the throws on the road in Philadelphia? We don’t know. It’s also possible Jimmy G returns for this playoff run, and if he does, the 49ers will move WAY up in my Super Bowl best futures list. I like the makeup of this team, I'm just worried about the rookie quarterback.

5. Philadelphia Eagles: +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

The Eagles' vibes were restored after a weekend win against the Giants. Jalen Hurts returned, and while the game plan was vanilla, he injected some life into this offense. I still have concerns about the defense and the injuries. Lane Johnson needs to return to make me feel more comfortable about facing the 49ers' pass rush. The Eagles will benefit from a Giants upset against the Vikings, as hosting them in the divisional round would be preferred to the Bucs or Cowboys. If the Eagles are whole, they have an excellent shot to win the Super Bowl

Herd Hierarchy: Giants leap in, Jaguars climb up Colin's Top 10 of Wild Card Round Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend.

4. Kansas City Chiefs: +320 ( bet $10 to win $42 total )

The team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl is the team I root for. And while I’d love to proclaim the Chiefs the winners of another Lombardi Trophy, I have my reservations. Their special teams this season have cost them one game and almost cost them other games with their muffed punt issues. Poor special team play could be the difference in a playoff game.

While Kansas City's defense has jumped to 17th in overall efficiency, I am concerned this unit isn’t close to their main competition in the conference. Now, the positive is they have Pat Mahomes and a schedule set up for success. With the 1-seed, they avoid playing both the Bengals and Bills, who each gave them losses in the regular season.

3. Buffalo Bills: +400 ( bet $10 to win $50 total )

When the Bills are playing their best football, they are tops in the NFL. However, they don’t always play like that, and it’s mostly when Josh Allen is turning the ball over. Since it was announced Allen has an elbow injury, his interceptions have picked up. More importantly, the picks are happening in the red zone — five, to be exact. If Allen cuts down on the turnovers in the postseason, the Bills aren’t going to lose. The Bills are first in overall DVOA, and while they would need to beat the Bengals and Chiefs to make the Super Bowl, I think they are the team built for that.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

The Bucs still have Tom Brady, which means they always have a chance at winning the title, especially when he’s got seven more Super Bowl titles and 14 more championship game appearances than the rest of the conference quarterbacks combined. The Bucs are poorly coached, and I do not trust their offensive design to produce with the talent they have on the roster. However, they do appear to be getting healthier on the offensive line, which is a huge boost. If the offense can just do its part, the defense is more than capable of being disruptive. At these odds to win it all, I like the value in the Bucs.

Anonymous AFC player calls Joe Burrow the league's best fourth quarter QB Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals back to the playoffs and one AFC player called Burrow the best fourth-quarter quarterback in the NFL.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

There’s incredible value in the Bengals being priced with the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. This Bengals team is better than the team that won the AFC just 12 months ago. They won eight straight games to close out the regular season, including another victory against the Chiefs. This Bengals' offense is balanced and doesn't rely on explosive plays to move the ball.

The offensive line injuries do worry me, but no matter how the offensive line plays, Burrow can operate. On defense, the Bengals rank 11th in efficiency, can rush the passer and rarely makes mistakes.

Mind you, the Bengals do have to travel to Buffalo and Kansas City to get back to the Super Bowl, and that explains the longer odds. However, this number is too good to pass up.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

