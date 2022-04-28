National Football League NFL odds: 2022 NFL Draft insights on positional prop bets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL Draft is almost here and bettors are looking at all the available prop bets as they enjoy the biggest event in the NFL offseason.

Perhaps for the first time since 2006 — when the Houston Texans selected Mario Williams seemingly out of nowhere — there is no clear-cut consensus No. 1 pick. Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson are the betting favorites, but the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have two other players they like on their board as well.

Because of this uncertainty, trying to predict the first few players selected can be a bit complicated, but there are plenty of other prop bets still available at FOX Bet if you have the itch. With that in mind, we decided to take a look at the wagers involving the first players taken at certain positions, along with a few of the favorites.

First Quarterback Selected

Malik Willis: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Kenny Pickett: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Desmond Ridder: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Matt Corral: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sam Howell: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Carson Strong: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Holding the highest handle percentage, if Pickett goes in the first round, he will be the second QB selected on the first day from the University of Pittsburgh (Dan Marino, 1983).

However, Colin Cowherd said on FOX Bet Live that he doesn't think Pickett, or any QB, will be selected in the first round.

"Even Kenny Pickett had one really good college year with a low ceiling," Cowherd said. "I don't think either of these quarterbacks, to me, is a first-round quarterback."

First Running Back Drafted:

Breece Hall: -303 (bet $10 to win $13.30 total)

Kenneth Walker: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Isaiah Spiller: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Brian Robinson: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Dameon Pierce: +2000 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kyren Williams: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

The six-foot-one, 220-pound Breece Hall had a huge year for Iowa State rushing for 1,472 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2021. The overwhelming favorite to be the first RB selected, he has been linked to the Buffalo Bills.

"Just imagine how much more potent an already explosive Bills offense might be with a true bell-cow running back such as Hall to support Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, " FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang said.

First Wide Receiver Drafted:

Garrett Wilson: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Jameson Williams: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Drake London: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Treylon Burks: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Olave: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Skyy Moore: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Given the early success of wideouts such as Ja'Marr Chase coupled with pass-happy offenses, as many as six wide receivers may be selected in the first round. The toughest of the "first drafted" prop bets pits Garrett Wilson against his one-time teammate at Ohio State, Jameson Williams, who transferred to Alabama.

"Wide receivers are a hot commodity in the modern-day NFL, and there are some very good ones in this year's class," FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich explained. "Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (-125) is favored to be the first one off the board, but hype continues to build around Alabama's Jameson Williams."

First Offensive Lineman Drafted:

Ikem Ekwonu: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Evan Neal: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Charles Cross: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Trevor Penning: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tyler Linderbaum: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Braxton Jones: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

While Ekwonu is the favorite at FOX Bet, Neal and Cross are just as valued by NFL franchises and this may simply come down to team preferences. Cross holds the edge (no pun intended) among FOX Bet bettors.

"Cross, just 21 years old, is already the cleanest pass-blocker of this class," Rob Rang stated.

First Cornerback Drafted :

Ahmad Gardner: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Derek Stingley: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Trent McDuffie: +1300 (bet $10 win $140 total)

Andrew Booth: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Kyler Gordon: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kaiir Elam: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

"There's not a lot of top-end talent in this draft, and he's one of the best cornerback prospects we've seen in years," Sam Panayotovich said. "The Texans are extremely live to take Stingley at No. 3, as are the Jets at No. 4, and I don't envision him falling past the Giants at No. 7."

