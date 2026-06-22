2026 NFL Offseason: Ranking 15 New Faces In New Places Who'll Make Largest Impact

Through the draft, free agency and trades, NFL teams have added players who they believe will bring them success in 2026. But who are the newcomers poised to make the largest impact on wins and losses for their squads?

Here’s my top 15, in descending order:

A perennial Pro Bowl fullback, Ricard will be integral in helping the Giants establish the physical brand of football that new head coach John Harbaugh wants. Ricard's lead-blocking skills will clear rush lanes for dual-threat quarterback Jaxson Dart and a balanced running back room that gets Cam Skattebo back from injury.

Tate, the No. 4 overall pick, has a good chance of being quarterback Cam Ward’s No. 1 wide receiver as a rookie, opening up a Titans pass game that struggled mightily last season.

The Cowboys had the NFL’s worst pass defense a year ago. Enter Downs, selected No. 11 overall out of Ohio State, where he was a two-time All-American. From the nickelback position, Downs — touted as a generational safety prospect — is poised to make a massive difference in the back end with his communication skills, coverage IQ and sure tackling.

In Moore, acquired from the Bears for a second-round pick, Josh Allen and the Bills get a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver for the first time since Stefon Diggs’ departure after the 2023 season. Buffalo hasn’t had a pass-catcher reach 900 yards over the past two years.

With uncertainty at quarterback, the Cardinals’ offense could run through Love in 2026. Even with such talented pass-catchers as tight end Trey McBride and wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, don’t be surprised to see the No. 4 overall pick surpass 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie.

Jeremiyah Love takes the handoff from third-round QB Carson Beck during Arizona's rookie mincamp in May. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Cardinals in 2026 will be doing this a lot. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Chiefs’ secondary underwent significant changes this offseason, highlighted by the blockbuster trade of CB Trent McDuffie to the Rams and the loss of Jaylen Watson in free agency. As a rookie, Delane, the No. 6 overall pick and an All-American out of LSU, will be expected to perform like a No. 1 cornerback.

Linderbaum, a perennial Pro Bowl center for the Ravens, is expected to take significant pressure off quarterback Kirk Cousins (and eventually No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza) in reading defenses pre-snap at the line of scrimmage. His presence should also create more interior rush lanes for second-year running back Ashton Jeanty, who was frequently hit behind the line of scrimmage as a rookie. The Raiders signed Linderbaum for three years and $81 million, making him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

In McDuffie, a two-time All-Pro selection for Kansas City, the Rams now have a cornerback capable of taking a No. 1 receiver out of the game. Given the explosiveness of its offense, Los Angeles could be playing with the lead quite often in 2026, which makes McDuffie particularly valuable. The Rams sent four picks to the Chiefs for McDuffie, including a first-rounder in 2026.

After trading for Trent McDuffie, Sean McVay and the Rams signed him to a four-year, $124 million contract extension. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/Getty Images)

The former Notre Dame standout should immediately step in as RB1 for the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks, with Kenneth Walker III signing a free-agent deal with the Chiefs and top backup Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL.

Waddle, acquired via trade in March, gives the Broncos a No. 1-caliber wide receiver and the explosive playmaking their offense has lacked. The speedy Waddle averaged 14.2 yards per reception last season, which would’ve led all Denver pass-catchers.

The Ravens signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract in March after backing out of a trade with the Raiders for Maxx Crosby. A double-digit sack threat, Hendrickson’s presence could elevate Baltimore's defense to the elite status it had prior to last season. The pass-rush juice he provides should speed up the clock in the pocket for opposing quarterbacks, leading to more playmaking opportunities for Baltimore’s talented secondary.

Beyond giving the Patriots a true No. 1 wide receiver, Brown — acquired from the Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick — is a star who’s shown he’s capable of rising to the occasion in big moments. That’s something New England lacked in its run to the Super Bowl last season. The Pats didn’t have a pass-catcher reach 80 receiving yards in any of their four playoff games. Stefon Diggs, who was their leading receiver during the regular season, didn’t have a postseason appearance with more than 40 yards.

A.J. Brown, long disgruntled in Philadelphia, is all smiles with the Patriots. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Lawrence, the centerpiece of the Bengals’ defensive makeover this offseason, will make a significant impact on Cincinnati’s run defense, which ranked dead last in 2025 (147.1 rushing yards allowed/game). The Bengals gave up the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 draft for the three-time Pro Bowler.

If Murray plays to the Pro Bowl level we saw early in his career in Arizona, the Vikings will get more than a QB1 — they’ll have a player who can lead them back into contention in the NFC North. Plus, after the Cardinals released him, Murray is playing on a one-year, league-minimum deal worth $1.3 million.

With Garrett in the fold, the Rams could have the NFL’s best defense by the end of the 2026 season. He’s that much of a force multiplier, making L.A. the heavy favorite to win the Super Bowl. And that's why the Rams traded Pro Bowl edge Jared Verse and three draft picks to Cleveland for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The trade for Myles Garrett has made the Rams a heavy favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

With the Rams’ explosive offense, it’s not difficult to envision a scenario where opposing offenses are scrambling for points late in games, providing many opportunities for Garrett to pin his ears back and get after quarterbacks. Just last year, he broke the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23.