NFL odds: Which wide receiver gets drafted first? Betting experts chime in

Without a dominant quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft, teams could stock up on wide receivers during the first round on Thursday.

FOX Bet has set the line for wide receivers picked in the first round at 6.5, so let's take a look at some prospects.

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson is FOX Bet's favorite to be the first WR drafted, followed by Alabama's Jameson Williams, USC's Drake London, Arkansas Treylon Burks and Ohio State's Chris Olave.

Number of WRs taken in the first round

Under 6.5: -149 (bet $10 to win $16.71)

Over 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21)

"It's a pretty solid wide receiver group," FOX Sports betting expert Jason McIntyre said. "This is one I still like the over 6.5. You could make a case that eight could go in the first round, seven is more realistic, five is a lock, six is kind of the pivot point."

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz expects receivers to be popular toward the end of the first round, citing the Kansas City Chiefs looking to replace the departed Tyreek Hill.

"I wouldn't take the over here. ... You get to Kansas City, they're the wild card at the very end of the first round at 29 and 30," Schwartz said. "If all six of these guys are gone, which are consensus top-six wide receivers, the Chiefs still have needs at cornerback and defensive end. They'll have guys graded higher at those positions. ... I think the Chiefs are the team at the bottom here who could kind of determine if it's over or not. I don't think they reach for those guys because edge rushers will go fast."

PICK: Under 6.5 receivers (at FOX Bet) picked in the first round

Said FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich, "I hate the jump from 5.5 to 6.5. I would've gone over 5.5 and now I sort of lean under 6.5. It's funny how that one position, it changes everything. 5.5 to 6.5? Well, it's an entire player."

First receiver drafted

Garrett Wilson -125 (bet $10 to win $18)

Jameson Williams +150 (bet $10 to win $25)

Drake London +250 (bet $10 to win $35)

Treylon Burks +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Chris Olave +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Skyy Moore +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Jahan Dotson +3400 (bet $10 to win $350)

Christian Watson +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

George Pickens +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

Justyn Ross +9000 (bet $10 to win $1,000)

McIntyre, Panayotovich and Schwartz debated which wide receiver will be the first selected. Since there was no consensus, that shows the depth of the pool of pass catchers.

"As good of a wide receiver class as it is, there might not be a lot of guys actually taken in the Top 10. ... I think we get a run on wide receivers from about 10 to about 30 is kind of where these six or seven guys," Schwartz said.

McIntyre predicts Wilson will be the first receiver taken. The New York Jets own the fourth and 10th picks, with the latter pick being the logical spot for the former Buckeye.

"I love him for my Jets," McIntyre said. "I pray that the Falcons don't take him at No. 8 because he would fit perfectly with the Jets. I mean, they could use anyone on the outside, but the kid Wilson, I've got him as the best receiver in the draft."

PICK: Garrett Wilson (-125 at FOX Bet) first receiver drafted



Schwartz is looking for a bigger payout with the first receiver drafted.

"I can see a team say, 'Hey, Drake London is our guy,' right? He's a big, physical guy, goes up and catches the ball," Schwartz said. "Maybe the Jets at 10 take him first, right, if Atlanta goes pass rusher, Seattle goes offensive lineman.

"There's a way the Jets actually end up having the first wide receiver taken at 10. Maybe Drake London is their guy. I just think it's too volatile. There's not a consensus No.1 here. For that reason, I'd rather take the plus-money with Drake London here at +250."

PICK: Drake London (+250 at FOX Bet) first receiver drafted

Panayotovich said his play may be betting on "fringe" receivers such as Alabama's John Metchie (who tore his ACL late in the season) and Georgia's George Pickens instead of playing the number of wideouts picked in the first round.

"Rather than go over 6.5 receivers at +110, you could take a price on one of those two guys and get a much bigger payout. ... That's sort of how I would attack this market," Panayotovich explained.

PICK: George Pickens (+105 at FOX Bet) to be selected in first round

PICK: John Metchie (+800 at FOX Bet) to be selected in first round

McIntyre, leery of Pickens, said, "Somebody joked to me, he's got more red flags than the Daytona 500." But he does think Western Michigan's Skyy Moore could be a good catch for the Chiefs at the end of the first round.

"He's not Tyreek Hill, but he's in that mold where you can line him up (in the) slot, outside, backfield, he can kind of do it all," McIntyre said. "And if I'm Andy Reid looking to replace — and you can't replace Tyreek Hill — but find someone whose kind of a Swiss Army knife, the kid Moore can do it all."

PICK: Skyy Moore (+120 at FOX Bet) to be selected in first round

