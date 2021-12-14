National Football League NFL MVP odds: Tom Brady builds lead over Aaron Rodgers, becomes odds-on favorite 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the end, experience seemed to play the biggest role in the MVP race this season.

There is still a month left of the NFL regular season, but the ageless Tom Brady seems to have staked an insurmountable claim on the title, pulling away from Aaron Rodgers in a distant second and the rest of the pack behind the two veteran quarterbacks.

Will there be any shakeups in the final month of the season? If you're confident enough to wager that there might be, there could be a hefty payout coming your way.

Here are the MVP favorites heading into Week 15, according to FOX Bet's insights , with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what is on the horizon.

(Note: All odds current as of Tuesday.)

1. Tom Brady: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total at FOX Bet)

How it's going: Brady and the Bucs are simply cruising, though they did encounter a bit of a scare against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend. Brady & Co. ran out to a 24-3 lead at halftime, but Buffalo charged back to force overtime at 27 points apiece. However, in the bonus frame, the 44-year-old Brady made no mistakes once Tampa Bay got the ball. Brady went 4-for-4 in OT, hitting Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard touchdown to seal the 33-27 victory.

What's next: The Bucs have their final home game of the regular season in Sunday night's matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Interestingly, Brady has yet to beat Sean Payton's team as a member of the Buccaneers in his three regular-season cracks at the Saints. In those three matchups, Brady is completing an average of 64.0% of his passes for 274.3 yards with a passer rating of 77.5. In total, he has thrown more interceptions (seven) than passing touchdowns (six). Revenge might be on the menu for Brady on Sunday.

What people are saying: "Tom Brady proved once again [Sunday] he is the Eighth Wonder of the World. He is a miracle worker of the highest magnitude." ⁠— Skip Bayless on Monday's "Undisputed" on Brady

2. Aaron Rodgers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total at FOX Bet)

How it's going: Based on his play, you would never know Rodgers is battling a toe injury. The 38-year-old QB put on a dazzling display against the Chicago Bears in Week 14's 45-30 win, completing 78.4% of his passes for 341 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. In fact, he hasn't turned the ball over since Week 10, and he leads the league with a 6.75 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Even more exciting for the Packers? They now hold the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

What's next: The Packers travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens this week. Rodgers hasn't faced the Ravens since 2013, having missed 2017's matchup due to injury. In his three career games against Baltimore, Rodgers has a 2-1 record with an average completion percentage of 58.6% and a passer rating of 77.9. The Ravens are decimated at defensive back this season, however, and have allowed the second-most passing yards (3,459) in the league so far.

What people are saying: "Right now, the MVP should be Rodgers. Rodgers, not only has been better … we got proof positive of his value." ⁠— Nick Wright on Monday's "First Things First" on who should win MVP

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.