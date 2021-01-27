National Football League NFL Mock Draft 6.0 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports betting analyst

And then there were two.

The Super Bowl is set, and with two weeks of pomp and circumstance before the final game of the season, there's no better time to update our Mock Draft.

Players have declared, the Senior Bowl is underway, and now the real work starts. I’d say about 20 of the 32 players are locked at this point – with some wiggle room around medicals, background checks and market risers.

I’m back on the "no running backs in the first round" train, and Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones is still on the outside looking in.

To the picks!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (Previous rank: 1)

2020 season stats: 3,153 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, 69.2 completion percentage

Realistically, the Jets are on the clock because unless Trevor Lawrence gives up football, he’s the first pick in the draft. There’s no drama surrounding Urban Meyer’s selection.

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (2)

2020 season stats: 3,692 passing yards, 33 passing TDs, 73.5 completion percentage

This could change if the Jets are able to trade for DeShaun Watson. But Wilson's throwing style and confidence in the pocket have drawn comparisons to Aaron Rodgers and even Patrick Mahomes, and his 33 TDs in 2020 are more than he threw as a starter at BYU in 2018 and 2019 combined (23).

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (3)

It makes sense for the Bengals to trade up here and grab Sewell to protect Joe Burrow, as Miami slides down to grab DeVonta Smith, who caught 83 passes from Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama.

But here's an idea: Why not protect your franchise QB and then take Jaylen Waddle at 18?

4. Atlanta Falcons – Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan (4)

2020 season stats: 2 sacks, 16 total tackles

This is the toughest team in the top 10 to peg because of the new regime. Do the Falcons proceed with Matt Ryan or mimic the Detroit Lions and press the reset button?

The pick feels like "best defensive player on the board," which usually means edge rusher or cornerback. Paye’s athletic gifts will have him going as high as fourth overall.

5. Cincinnati Bengals – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (15)

2020 season stats: 43 receptions, 770 receiving yards, 12 receiving TDs

Even if the Dolphins and Bengals don’t swing a deal, the top tight end in the draft makes sense for Cincinnati, which can bolster the OL in free agency. At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, Pitts is an athletic freak who moves like Calvin Johnson.

The bet here is that Pitts is the highest drafted tight end since Vernon Davis went sixth in 2006.

6. Philadelphia Eagles – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU (7)

2020 season stats: N/A (opted out of the season)

2019 season stats: 84 receptions, 1,780 receiving yards, 20 receiving TDs

Don’t overlook Chase because he opted out last season. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he’ll check in bigger and thicker than the second-best receiver in the draft, DeVonta Smith.

7. Detroit Lions – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (9)

2020 season stats: N/A (one exhibition game played)

2019 season stats: 2,786 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 66.9 completion percentage; 1,100 rushing yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 14 rushing TDs

With Matt Stafford on his way out of town, the Lions will be in the market to draft a QB. Don’t rule out Detroit's new OC Anthony Lynn making a run at his guy Tyrod Taylor to be the bridge starter.

8. Carolina Panthers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (8)

2020 season stats: 2,100 passing yards, 22 passing TDs, 70.2 completion percentage

The Panthers could be in the mix for Deshaun Watson, but they’re probably not close enough to being contenders to make a run at Matt Stafford. If they do go QB, Fields makes sense, but warning: He’s going to be a divisive QB over the next few months.

All anyone wants to talk about is his six TDs against Clemson, but don't forget: Consistency was a major issue for him in 2020.

9. Denver Broncos – Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami (14)

2020 season stats: N/A (opted out of the season)

2019 season stats: 15.5 sacks, 54 total tackles, 2 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovered

The troubling Von Miller situation, combined with his financial hit, makes it increasingly likely he'll play elsewhere next season. I don’t get the sense that a QB will fall here, so pairing Rousseau and Bradley Chubb makes sense.

10. Dallas Cowboys – Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern (10)

Slater might end up the consensus No. 2 offensive lineman in the draft — and the perfect piece for the Cowboys to start their offensive line rebuild.

11. New York Giants – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (11)

2020 season stats: N/A (opted out of the season)

2019 season stats: 4 INTs, 1 TD, 20 total tackles

There will be cries for an offensive player here, but maybe the problem isn’t the guy calling the plays or the skill position players. What if it’s the QB?

12. San Francisco 49ers – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (12)

2020 season stats: 35 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT, 1 TD

This marks the third-straight mock draft with San Francisco taking perhaps the best cornerback in the draft. Eight 49ers CBs under contract are set to hit free agency in 2021, including Richard Sherman.

13. Los Angeles Chargers – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC (13)

Again, another lock: This is the second straight Mock Draft with the USC lineman headed to protect Justin Herbert. After Herbert's incredible rookie season, the Chargers must protect their franchise QB.

14. Minnesota Vikings – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (22)

2020 season stats: 1.5 sacks, 55 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumbles recovered, 3 passes defended

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year can do it all, similar to Isaiah Simmons, the Clemson linebacker who played all over for Arizona as a rookie. Owusu-Koramoah will be a stellar addition to Mike Zimmer’s defense.

15. New England Patriots – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (5)

2020 season stats: N/A (opted out of the season)

2019 season stats: 5.0 sacks, 109 total tackles, 4 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovered, 5 passes defended

Bill Belichick’s defense lacked toughness – something that hasn’t been uttered in two decades. Belichick hasn’t drafted a Penn State player since 2009, but the Nittany Lions haven’t produced a 6-foot-3, 235-pound, heat-seeking missile who might run a 4.4 40-yard dash.

16. Arizona Cardinals – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (6)

2020 season stats: 117 receptions, 1,856 receiving yards, 23 receiving TDs

Smith is a dynamic receiver, but we’re still talking about a 6-foot – if he's lucky – 175-pounder who refused to be measured at the Senior Bowl. That’s because history says you shouldn’t take a small WR in the top 10.

17. Las Vegas Raiders – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia (32)

2020 season stats: 5.5 sacks, 27 total tackles, 2 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovered, 2 passes defended

Ojulari is a buzzy name who falls into the tweener category. At 241 pounds, is he too small to bend off the edge against hulking tackles? We all know Jon Gruden loves speed and sizzle.

18. Miami Dolphins – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (16)

2020 season stats: 28 receptions, 591 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs (played four games before suffering an injury, returned briefly during national championship)

2019 season stats: 33 receptions, 560 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs

Tua gets one of his guys, and with Preston Williams and DeVante Parker, the pressure to deliver continues to pile on the Alabama QB.

19. Washington Football Team – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (20)

2020 season stats: 36 receptions, 472 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Assuming they settle their QB situation in free agency, Washington could use a big, possession receiver to complement Terry McLaurin.

20. Chicago Bears – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (28)

The Bears will see some offseason upheaval, probably at QB and WR. But they’re also likely to lose one of their starting tackles, and the highly regarded Darrisaw would be an ideal replacement.

21. Indianapolis Colts – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (19)

2020 season stats: 35 receptions, 270 receiving yards, 0 receiving TDs

Frank Reich’s offense will feature a new QB in 2020, and a new weapon in Moore would give them even more diversity.

22. Tennessee Titans – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (24)

2020 season stats: 2 INTs, 6 passes defended, 16 total tackles

That marks three straight Mock Drafts with the Titans grabbing Jaycee Horn. Tennessee's defense needs serious help.

23. New York Jets – Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State (27)

Whether it’s Deshaun Watson at QB or Zach Wilson, I love the idea of the Jets bolstering the OL with Wyatt Davis, who is arguably the best guard in the draft. Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten were solid in 2020, but Davis on the left side next to Mekhi Becton for a decade would be formidable.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Samuel Cosmi, LT, Texas (21)

Right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find the Steelers looking at a position besides the OL.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via L.A. Rams) – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (NR)

You really can’t go wrong with the QB-OL first-round combo. Urban Meyer’s Jaguars are going to be dangerous if they can protect Trevor Lawrence.

26. Cleveland Browns – Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State (17)

2020 season stats: 1 pass defended, 38 total tackles

2019 season stats: 5.0 sacks, 2.0 fumbles forced, 21 total tackles

The knock on Jayson Oweh is lack of production – not a single sack last season – but his testing and measurements will be off the charts. Combine that with his size, and there's no way he isn't going in the first round.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas (23)

2020 season stats: 5 sacks, 54 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 2 passes defended

The Ravens have to pay Lamar Jackson, and as a result, they could lose two or three of their best edge rushers in free agency. There will be cries for a receiver here, but that doesn’t seem on-brand for the Ravens, given the disappointment Hollywood Brown has been.

28. New Orleans Saints – Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (18)

2020 season stats: 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 passes defended, 27 total tackles

The Saints are going to struggle through free agency, with many more losses than wins. Rebuilding the defense will be paramount.

29. Buffalo Bills – Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest (25)

2020 season stats: 5 sacks, 1 fumble forced, 28 total tackles

The Bills were 23rd in the NFL in pressure rate, which was disappointing. They had only four sacks in three playoff games, and three came against Lamar Jackson. The pass rush must be upgraded.

30. Green Bay Packers – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (29)

2020 season stats: 4 sacks, 54 total tackles, 2 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovered, 2 passes defended

There will be calls to find a CB2, given how poorly Kevin King played in the loss to the Bucs and how 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson has progressed. But the better value here is Collins, a tackling machine who should start from Week 1.

31. Tampa Bay Bucs – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington (30)

2020 season stats: 2 sacks, 45 total tackles

The defensive line has two starters inching toward retirement (JPP and Suh) rather than their primes, and the secondary benefitted from Todd Bowles generating pressure with blitzes.

32. Kansas City Chiefs – Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami (NR)

2020 season stats: 8 sacks, 1 INT, 3 passes defended, 45 total tackles

The Chiefs have a pivotal draft ahead because they must build depth – especially on defense – given the monster contract Patrick Mahomes just signed, which makes navigating the salary cap their biggest hurdle. Continuing to rotate edge rushers is music to Steve Spagnuolo’s ears.

