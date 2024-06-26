National Football League
2024 NFL London Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
Published Jun. 26, 2024 1:33 p.m. ET
Every autumn, London undergoes a remarkable transformation as the city gears up to host the NFL London games. What started as an experiment in 2007 has blossomed into an eagerly anticipated series of events that draw fans from across Europe and beyond.
Check out the information below for everything you need to know about watching NFL London games this season.
2024 NFL London Games Schedule
Sunday, October 6 - Week 5
- New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, GBR
- Channel: NFL Network
Sunday, October 13 - Week 6
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, GBR
- Channel: NFL Network
Sunday, October 20 - Week 7
- New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Wembley Stadium, London, GBR
- Channel: NFL Network
How to watch the 2024 NFL London games
Where can I watch the NFL London Games? What channels will they be on?
The NFL Network will carry the London games.
How can I stream the NFL London games or watch them without cable?
Streaming services that carry the NFL Network, like YouTube TV or Fubo can be used to stream the games.
What NFL teams will play in the NFL London games this year?
The teams playing in the NFL International games this year will be:
Where will the NFL London games be played?
The 2024 NFL London games will be played at four stadiums:
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, UK)
- Wembley Stadium (London, UK)
