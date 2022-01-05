National Football League NFL Injury Report: Updates on Michael Gallup, Derrick Henry, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Dr. Matt Provencher

FOX Sports Injury & Performance Analyst

Heading into the first Week 18 in NFL history, here is the lowdown on several key injuries, with players' expected time missed and impact on production when they return.

Plus, we dip into college football and take a look at an injury suffered by a potential first-round draft pick.

Let's get started.

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

Injury: Left knee ACL tear

Impact: Affects stability, pivoting, strength

Surgery: Yes

Potential time missed: Remainder of season

Notes: Gallup injured his knee on a 21-yard touchdown catch Sunday. The injury comes at a rough time, as he is heading into free agency. However, assuming a successful surgery, I expect Gallup will be playing at a high caliber next season.

This type of injury can take nine-to-12 months to recover, and it can take even longer to regain optimal strength in the injured lower extremity musculature. If Gallup rehabs well this offseason, he shouldn’t have a problem returning. And with free agency looming, he has extra incentive to get strong and get back out there.

Production upon return: I expect Gallup will be back to full-go early next season, but he'll be down 15% in overall production for the first half. He might need a few games to learn to trust the knee, but once he understands that he can pivot, cut and react, he should be back at his high-level production.

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers

Injury: Moderate high ankle sprain

Impact: Affects cutting, power, burst speed

Surgery: No

Potential time missed: Zero-to-two games

Notes: Jones exited the game Sunday and is expected to get an MRI on his ankle to determine the extent of the injury. With the No. 2 seed in the NFC still a possibility, the Bucs will most likely have their starters out there Sunday giving it all they can.

That said, they know how important Jones is, especially with Leonard Fournette on IR. I would expect the team to rest Jones and get him ready for the playoff run. The Bucs can look to running backs Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell in Jones' absence.

Production upon return: When Jones does return, he will most likely be down 10% to 15% in his productivity for his first game back. That decline should level off over the next one-to-two games — if the Bucs can make another deep playoff run.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

Injury: Hamstring

Impact: Affects deceleration, jump balls, stride length/speed

Surgery: No

Potential time missed: Zero-to-one game

Notes: Pitts suffered the injury in Sunday’s game after passing Julio Jones for most receiving yards by a rookie in franchise history. He tried to return in the beginning of the second half but couldn’t.

Atlanta has been eliminated from the playoffs, but the Falcons could knock the rival Saints out with a win this weekend. If Pitts can improve this week and participate in practice, I think we will see him give it a go Sunday. But if a few DNP’s pop up on the practice injury report, we might see an early exit from the phenomenal rookie.

Production upon return: Snap percentage can decrease 25% to 35% when players return from hamstring injuries, usually trying to prevent reinjury. The decrease can then move to 10% to 15% over the next few games.

Orlando Brown, OL, Chiefs

Injury: Calf

Impact: Affects push-off, mobility, power

Surgery: No

Potential time missed: Zero-to-two games

Notes: The injury occurred pregame, and Brown was a late scratch from the Chiefs/Bengals matchup Sunday. The team did get an MRI, and the injury is said to be minor (most likely a strain or possibly a small tear in the calf muscle, which is usually the medial gastrocnemius). These can cause edema and be very painful, which explains why Brown couldn’t compete. He will have to focus on rehab this week and next to heal any soft tissue structures damaged.

The Chiefs have a lot to play for, as they still have a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed. It’s a long shot, considering the Titans need to lose to the 4-12 Houston Texans, but there's a chance nonetheless. Andy Reid has reportedly said that he expects Brown to play Saturday at Denver. But if there's any hiccup in his progress this week, I think he sits.

Production upon return: After a calf injury, we see players' snap counts drop around 20% their first two games back. That decrease moves to around 10% to 15% in games three and four after return.

Here are a few updates on key players looking to return from injuries.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

Injury: Fifth metatarsal fracture

Impact: Affects cutting, power, quickness

Surgery: Underwent Nov. 1

Notes: After spending the past eight weeks on IR, Henry has been officially designated to return. This allows him to get back into practice and test his foot in football-type activities. Tennessee would then have a 21-day practice window to activate Henry if he practices this week.

It's possible that the Titans could have their primary offensive weapon back as they begin their playoff run. If they can win this week and clinch the No. 1 seed, they will set themselves up for a big return following their playoff bye week.

Production upon return: Henry should be solid. According to our data, his production will likely be down about 10% for the first three games back after surgical fixation of a metatarsal fracture.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Injury: Right ankle sprain/bruise

Impact: Affects mobility, passing, pocket presence

Surgery: No

Notes: Coach John Harbaugh said there's a possibility that we'll see Jackson back on the field this weekend. He has been dealing with what was labeled a sprained ankle; one source called the injury a bone bruise. It is most likely a combination of the two.

Jackson has been out longer than some originally expected, and Baltimore has gone 0-3 in his absence. The Ravens need a lot of help to make the playoffs, but it all starts with them beating the Steelers on Sunday, and having No. 8 under center would be a huge boost.

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

Injury: Heel

Impact: Affects mobility, yards after contact, change of direction

Surgery: No

Notes: Conner was questionable last week before being converted to inactive for Arizona's matchup against the Cowboys. We will watch how he progresses this week in practice. Assuming Connor has no setbacks, I think we will see him on the field against the Seahawks on Sunday. The team will most likely watch his snap count to try to reduce the chance of reinjury.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Injury: Ankle

Impact: Affects mobility, pocket presence, increased chance of reinjury

Surgery: No

Notes: Corral suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. He had to leave the game and returned to the sideline on crutches. It has been reported that he suffered a right ankle sprain. Although it hasn’t been made public which ligaments were injured, the fact that X-rays were negative surely brought a big sigh of relief for the draft prospect.

With this injury, and considering the time he has to rehabilitate, I expect Corral to be healthy going into the combine and NFL Draft. I don't expect this injury to affect his draft stock or performance next season.

Although ankle injuries can lead to reinjury, having this injury occur in Corral's final game and his not having to play through it will help him in the long run.

