NFL DFS Week 8: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

Welcome back to our Daily Fantasy Football picks.

Last week, we took Tony Pollard at $5,600, and he delivered three touchdowns to finish as the No. 1 running back on the main slate.

Let’s carry that momentum into Week 8.

On FanDuel, you’ll have $60,000 to fill out your lineup, with each player assigned a salary based on factors such as recent performance, matchup and expected production. The goal is to find the right mix of stars and value plays while staying under the cap.

Here are our favorite DFS plays for Week 8’s main Sunday slate.

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Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence is coming off back-to-back 300-yard passing games and has 14 touchdown passes this season, tied for fourth in the NFL.

Now, he gets an extremely favorable matchup against a struggling Colts defense that traded away two of its best players earlier this week.

Through seven weeks, the Colts have allowed the 10th-highest passer rating and ninth-most touchdown passes in the NFL. Lawrence and the Jags offense should go off on Sunday.

Running Back

Derrick Henry is in a smash spot in a critical game in Buffalo. With Lamar Jackson still a bit banged up, Baltimore should continue to lean on Henry, who leads the NFL in carries through seven weeks.

After averaging just three yards per carry over his last two games, Henry should feast against a Bills defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in most statistical categories. This game should be back and forth, giving Henry plenty of opportunities to rack up points.

Jaylen Warren has been the most underrated player in football this year. With 40+ rushing yards and 20+ receiving yards on Sunday, he would become the sixth player in NFL history to reach both marks in each of his first eight games of a season.

Now, he faces a Browns defense that ranks 22nd in the NFL against the run and gave up three touchdowns to Tony Pollard last week.

Expect Warren to keep his breakout season rolling and hopefully find the end zone a few times.

Wide Receiver

The frustrations from 2025 have carried over into this year for Justin Jefferson, but this is his get-right spot.

The Lions rank last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (313.5) and have allowed 16 passing touchdowns this season. They’ve already given up huge games to Tetairoa McMillan (14 catches, 192 yards, two touchdowns), Chris Olave (10 catches, 182 yards) and Garrett Wilson (10 catches, 107 yards, one touchdown).

Jefferson could go for 150-plus yards this week in a game where Minny may have to keep pace with the Lions’ high-powered offense.

Parker Washington has emerged as the Jaguars’ WR1, and we’re going to stack him with T-Law in this great matchup against Indy.

Washington has at least 80 receiving yards in three of his six games this year and is coming off an 11-target game against Houston. In his last meeting with the Colts last year, he exploded for eight catches and 115 yards.

He should have a similar line in this one.

Tight End

It’s hard to put into words how bad the Lions defense has been against tight ends. Detroit has been the worst in the NFL across virtually every major metric.

The Lions have allowed the most receptions (56), receiving yards (602), receiving yards per game (100.3) and receiving touchdowns (10) to tight ends, who have also drawn a league-high 73 targets against them. They’re the only defense allowing more than 85 receiving yards per game to the position, and no other team has allowed more than eight touchdowns.

Detroit has given up at least one touchdown to a tight end in five of its six games, including multiple scores in four.

Defense

Falcons $3,700

We're going to go with the Falcons as our punt defense option this week.

While the Buccaneers are coming off a 43-13 win over the Panthers, Baker Mayfield threw for just 64 yards. The Falcons defense has forced nine turnovers this season, tied for 11th in the NFL.

Mayfield has committed 12 turnovers in his last 10 starts. Look for Atlanta to force a few more here and maybe even run one back for six.