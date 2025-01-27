National Football League NFL Conference Championship Big Bets recap: Bettor banks $1 million via Chiefs win Updated Jan. 27, 2025 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL conference title matchups only gave the masses odds for two separate games.

However, bettors certainly found enough on the menu, particularly high-rolling bettors.

Six-figure wagers littered the landscape for Sunday’s games, along with one seven-figure play that paid big.

More on that wager, along with other notable parlays, unique wins and other big bets — winners and losers alike — as we recap NFL playoff betting.

One Million Dollars

On Jan. 20, a Caesars Sports customer dropped by Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. The bettor was well-equipped to go all in on the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Rather than worry about the Chiefs -1.5 on the point spread, the customer just took Chiefs moneyline -130, meaning Patrick Mahomes & Co. just needed to win the game, regardless of margin.

The wager amount: $1.3 million.

In another classic Bills vs. Chiefs showdown, Kansas City got there with a 32-29 victory.

So the bettor got there, as well, profiting $1 million, for a $2.3 million total payout.

Caesars Sports vice president of trading Craig Mucklow took the big payout in stride.

"Before the game, we were Bills fans, both for the Super Bowl futures and for the match itself," Mucklow said, while looking at the bright side of the Chiefs victory. "The only highlight for us is that we can come up with more fun Taylor Swift-themed props for the Super Bowl this year."

Parlay Par-tay

A couple of four-leg futures parlays got to the finish line Sunday at Caesars Sports. The first was a $500 play that mixed NFL, college football, MLB and golf:

Add it all up, and you’ve got odds +48200, or 482/1.

The bettor profited a hefty $241,000.

Similarly, a Caesars customer put $750 on:

Jhonattan Vegas +165 to win the 3M Open

Dodgers +320 to win the World Series

Ohio State +360 to win the CFP

Eagles +525 to win the NFC

That hit racked up a $239,240.63 win for the bettor, thanks to odds of +31899 (about 319/1). Both bets originated last summer and were certainly worth the wait.

Underwhelming Results

Anyone who bet the Under in the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles showdown certainly didn’t have to sweat it out until the end. This game had Over written all over it by halftime, when Philly led 27-15, in an NFC title game with a total of 47.5.

Six minutes into the third quarter, the Over hit on a Jalen Hurts nine-yard touchdown run, giving the Eagles a 34-15 lead.

Philadelphia went on to blow out Washington 55-23.

That result stung particularly hard for a DraftKings Sportsbook customer who dropped $1 million on Under 47.5 about two hours before the game.

Caesars Sports took a trio of six-figure Under bets on Commanders-Eagles:

$220,000 Under 47.5

$110,000 Under 48

$110,000 Under 47.5

The Bills-Chiefs game also saw the Over hit, though not quite as easily. The total closed at 49.5, which got there a few minutes into the fourth quarter of K.C.’s 32-29 victory.

Borgata Sports, a BetMGM property in Atlantic City, had a customer put $215,000 on Under 49.5. So that was yet another big donation to the house.

On the flip side, there were some Over bets that proved well played:

$200,000 Bills-Chiefs Over 47.5 (BetMGM). The bettor profited $181,818.18 (total payout $381,818.18).

$110,000 Bills-Chiefs Over 48 (Caesars). The bettor netted $100,000 in profit (total payout $210,000).

Here’s Hoping You Had It

It’s not all about cashing out wild parlays or fortuitous futures bets for thousands or tens of thousands of dollars. When you multiply any wager even by 10 or 15 — or in this case, 24 — and that wager comes through, it’ll nicely fatten your wallet.

Caesars Sports had Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes +2400 to score two or more touchdowns. Mahomes got his first on a one-yard run late in the second quarter, and he added a 10-yard TD run with 10:14 remaining in the game.

If you just threw 10 bucks on Mahomes, then you turned a nice profit of $240.

Eagles third-string running back Will Shipley was a +2100 long shot to score a touchdown Sunday vs. the Commanders. But with Philly blowing out Washington, everyone got playing time.

So Shipley hit paydirt on a two-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter, the final score in Philly’s 55-23 rout.

A $10 bet on Shipley yielded $210 in profit at Caesars.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

As already well demonstrated above, big money was flying around on NFL conference championship odds. The following are several more notable big plays:

$269,931.80 Eagles +170 to win the NFC (Caesars). The bettor profited $458,884.06, for a total payout of $782,815.86.

$165,000 Eagles -6 vs. Commanders (Caesars). A no-sweat win, as the bettor profits $150,000 (total payout $315,000).

$160,000 Commanders moneyline +228 vs. Eagles (Caesars). Washington loses in blowout fashion.

$150,000 Eagles -5.5 vs. Commanders (Caesars). Again, a no-sweat win of $136,363.65 (total payout $286,363.65).

$144,118 Bills moneyline +110 vs. Chiefs (Caesars). That’s a sizable six-figure donation to the house.

$100,000 Chiefs +200 to win the AFC (Caesars). A nice $200,000 profit for the customer (total payout $300,000).

$80,000 Bills moneyline +105 vs. Chiefs (Caesars). Another donation to the house.

$63,750 Eagles moneyline -255 vs. Commanders (Peppermill Reno). Popular gambler Vegas Matt made and won that wager, profiting $25,000 (total payout $88,750).

$50,000 Eagles +325 to win the NFC (Borgata). So the bettor pockets $162,500 in profit (total payout $212,500).

This list could go on and on, to be sure. We’ll wrap up with a wager that was lighter than those, yet turned a very nice profit. And in relatively short order.

A Caesars Sports customer put $5,000 on Kareem Hunt +1000 to score the first touchdown in Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game. Six minutes into the first quarter, the Chiefs running back scored on a 12-yard run, giving K.C. a 7-0 lead.

So the bettor turned $5,000 into $50,000 profit (total payout $55,000). You can’t beat that kind of ROI, particularly just a few minutes into the game.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

