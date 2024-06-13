National Football League 2024 NFL Bye Weeks: Schedule for all 32 teams Updated Jun. 13, 2024 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the fast-paced world of the NFL , every game is pivotal to a team’s season aspirations. But right in the middle of all the action, there exists a strategic pause in the schedule: the coveted bye week.

It's like a timeout for teams to catch their breath, regroup, and plan for the rest of the season. This break isn't just about resting—it's a smart move for teams to get ahead in the game.

2024 NFL Bye Week Schedule

Weeks 1-4

None

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

None

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

None

Week 14

Weeks 15-18

None

What are NFL bye weeks?

NFL bye weeks are designated weeks throughout the middle of the NFL season during which teams do not play a game.

When does the 2024 bye weeks start?

In 2024, NFL bye weeks begin in Week 5.

When does the 2024 bye weeks end?

In 2024, NFL bye weeks end after Week 14. Weeks 15-18 do not include any team on bye.

How many bye weeks do NFL teams get?

Each team receives one bye week during the 18-week regular season.

