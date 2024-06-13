National Football League
2024 NFL Bye Weeks: Schedule for all 32 teams
Updated Jun. 13, 2024 1:43 p.m. ET
In the fast-paced world of the NFL, every game is pivotal to a team’s season aspirations. But right in the middle of all the action, there exists a strategic pause in the schedule: the coveted bye week.
It's like a timeout for teams to catch their breath, regroup, and plan for the rest of the season. This break isn't just about resting—it's a smart move for teams to get ahead in the game.
2024 NFL Bye Week Schedule
Weeks 1-4
- None
Week 5
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
- None
Week 9
Week 10
Week 11
Week 12
Week 13
- None
Week 14
- Baltimore Ravens
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots
- Washington Commanders
Weeks 15-18
- None
What are NFL bye weeks?
NFL bye weeks are designated weeks throughout the middle of the NFL season during which teams do not play a game.
When does the 2024 bye weeks start?
In 2024, NFL bye weeks begin in Week 5.
When does the 2024 bye weeks end?
In 2024, NFL bye weeks end after Week 14. Weeks 15-18 do not include any team on bye.
How many bye weeks do NFL teams get?
Each team receives one bye week during the 18-week regular season.
