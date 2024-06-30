National Football League NFL 2024-2025 odds: Texans are most bet team to win the Super Bowl Published Jun. 30, 2024 11:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As we progress through the "dog days" of the NFL offseason, one young team is taking a lot of money in the Super Bowl betting markets.

The Houston Texans pose the biggest Super Bowl liability for sportsbooks.

About 35% of the Super Bowl betting handle is on the Texans thus far.

The Texans are currently tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the eighth-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl at +1600. They trail the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs (+600), Baltimore Ravens (+950), Detroit Lions (+1300), Cincinnati Bengals (+1400), Philadelphia Eagles (+1400) and Buffalo Bills (+1500).



In the last game of the 2022 season, the Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, which gave the Bears the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Houston the second pick. The Texans went on to select QB C.J. Stroud and the rest is history.

Stroud won Rookie of the Year with a passer rating of 100.8, 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games last season.

After winning only three games in 2022, the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans to be their head coach. They finished last season 10-7, which included a 45-14 wild card win over the Browns before losing to the Ravens in the divisional round.

Additionally, the Texans made some big moves this past offseason, bringing in two veteran skill players in wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon.

They also strengthened their defense by bringing in pass-rusher Danielle Hunter. His 16.5 sacks were the fifth-most in the NFL last season, and he ranked 10th in quarterback pressures with 80.

