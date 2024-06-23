National Football League Bo Nix huge liability to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at one sportsbook Updated Jun. 23, 2024 10:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, is it a given a QB will emerge as Rookie of the Year?

Bettors think so.

Surprisingly, one signal-caller not named Caleb Williams has attracted a ton of early money in the OROY betting market.

The name might surprise you.

Let's take a look at the OROY odds and betting market as of June 23.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2024-25:

Caleb Williams , Bears : +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Jayden Daniels , Commanders : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Marvin Harrison Jr ., Cardinals : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

J.J. McCarthy , Vikings : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Malik Nabers , Giants : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Xavier Worthy , Chiefs : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bo Nix , Broncos : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Drake Maye , Patriots : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

So which QB is getting some early love?

Per Ben Fawkes, Broncos rookie Bo Nix is the current biggest liability to win the award at BetMGM.

In five collegiate seasons, Nix played 61 total games at both Auburn and Oregon. He threw over 15,000 yards and 113 touchdowns in that span.

Last season, Nix was a Heisman finalist, as he threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton compared Nix to his former star QB Drew Brees, who he coached for 14 seasons when the two were in New Orleans.

"I would say mentally, [Nix] wants to know as much and as fast as he can," Payton said via DNVR Sports. "I think there's maybe a maturity level because, again, [Nix] played 61 games [in college] and when [the Saints] got Drew, it was off of his rookie contract and coming off an injury."

Payton also noted that Nix "locates the ball well, and he's accurate," similar to Brees.

Along with drafting Nix this offseason, the Broncos also brought in QB Zach Wilson. At Draftkings Sportsbook, Nix is currently -400 to be the Week 1 starting QB, with Zach Wilson at +450 and Jarrett Sidham at +650.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

