National Football League NFL 2020s Future Half-Decade Team: Will Patrick Mahomes Be QB1 For Next 5 Years? Updated Jul. 10, 2025 11:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We likely know which players will be among the best at their respective positions for the 2025 NFL season. But who will be the best players at each position in the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons?

That's what we're going to try to predict with our NFL 2020s future half-decade team. The best players over the next five years should be a mix of current stars, rising standouts and even those the casual fan may not know very much about today. For instance, Ja'Marr Chase made our NFL 2020s half-decade team, and he wasn't even drafted until 2021.

Like the half-decade team released on Tuesday, this future team is modeled after the Associated Press All-Pro teams announced every season — 12 offensive players (three wide receivers), 12 defenders (three inside linebackers) and six special steamers (placekicker, punter, kick returner, punt returner, core special steamer, long snapper). As 2025 rookies have yet to play an NFL snap, they’ve been excluded from eligibility for the squad for the purpose of this exercise.

Here’s who we think will be on the future half-decade team (2025-29):

OFFENSE

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes will be entering the first half of his 30s, but that’s when many of the greatest quarterbacks have played their best ball. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen haven’t yet proven that they can beat Mahomes on the biggest stage, while Joe Burrow doesn’t have a strong enough team heading into the late 2020s. Someone like the Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels is tempting here because of his historic rookie year, but he’s played just one NFL season.

Robinson gets the edge over the Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs. Considering that the Falcons still have an unproven quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) and less high-end talent at wide receiver, the heavier workload figures to go to Robinson, who also doesn’t have to share his workload with a Pro Bowl-caliber running mate the way Gibbs does (David Montgomery).

Star fullbacks like Kyle Juszczyk and Patrick Richard are playing elite football in their 30s. Boasting a Pro Bowl under his belt, Ingold is still in his 20s (he turns 29 on Wednesday) and plays in the Dolphins’ West Coast scheme, which values the run game.

Jefferson is arguably the NFL’s best receiver today. His play style appears to be built more around his skillset and IQ as opposed to pure athleticism, which is why he could maintain his superstar-caliber play over the next several years (2029 will be his age-30 season).

The 22-year-old Thomas ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards last season as a rookie, so his ascension could be exponential over the next several years. And Thomas’ LSU teammate, Nabers, had over 1,200 receiving yards in Year 1 despite missing two games and having terrible quarterback play. His rise also feels inevitable, as he grows into being a No. 1 receiver and the Giants’ quarterback play improves.

Bowers appears destined for superstardom after leading all tight ends in routes run (557), targets (153), receptions (112), receiving yards (1,194) and yards after the catch (611) as a rookie in 2024, according to Next Gen Stats. He’ll have more competent quarterback play moving forward too, at least in the short term, with Geno Smith.

The 26-year-old Wirfs is already in the conversation to be the best left tackle in football — he was a first-team All-Pro selection by both the AP and NFLPA last season — and he’s poised to hit his prime over the next half-decade. The 2020 first-round pick has allowed a 4.7% pressure rate over the last five seasons, the best mark among all qualified offensive tackles in that span, per Next Gen Stats.

Smith, 24, has a second-team AP All-Pro nod and two Pro Bowls in the last two seasons. He’s positioned to be the Cowboys’ next great guard in the wake of Zack Martin’s retirement.

Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

A first-team All-Pro selection last season, Humphrey is already regarded as the league’s best center. And his best football appears to be ahead of him, as he won’t turn 30 until the 2029 season.

Since entering the league in 2021, Humphrey has never missed a game and led all qualified centers in run-block grade three times (2021-22, 2024), per PFF. His 3.3% pressure rate allowed in the last half-decade tops all qualified centers as well, according to NGS.

Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

The Broncos’ Quinn Meinerz is a strong option here, but the 28-year-old Lindstrom has a more established resume — a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro selection in three consecutive years. Among qualified guards, the Falcons standout had the NFL’s best run-blocking grade in both 2022 and last season, according to pro Football Focus.

Sewell is the best right tackle in football at the moment, and he’ll still be in his 20s after the 2029 season. Among qualified offensive tackles, the two-time first-team All-Pro selection has ranked in the top two of PFF’s run-block grade metric each of the past two seasons.

DEFENSE

Before breaking his leg last season, the 24-year-old Hutchinson was playing at Defensive Player of the Year level. His 3.1 pressures per game over his career ranks first among all edge rushers since the turn of the decade, per NGS.

Parsons, 26, has registered at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons with the Cowboys. His best football appears to be ahead of him, too.

Carter’s dominance in the Eagles’ path to a Super Bowl LIX feels like a tell of what’s to come for the former No. 9 overall pick. The rising star was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro honoree last season.

At 27, Williams appears to be at the start of his prime. The three-time Pro Bowler has 23.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss and 66 quarterback hits over the last three seasons.

Campbell, who had 131 tackles last season, and Cooper, who stuffed the stat sheet in 14 games as a rookie, appear to be rising stars at the position, earning them spots here.

Warner, meanwhile, has already been a star and will be turning 29 in the upcoming season, but there have been linebackers who have played at an elite level deep into their 30s (e.g. Ray Lewis, Bobby Wagner).

Surtain, who’s already a two-time first-team All-Pro and the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, won't turn 30 until 2030. So, he was an easy pick here.

Just 24 years old, Stingley is coming off his best season (first-team All-Pro). His ascent should continue as long as he’s healthy, which has been an issue dating back to his college days.

Slot cornerback: Trent McDuffie, Chiefs

McDuffie, who also plays on the outside, is poised to remain one of the league’s best nickelbacks over the next several years. The 24-year-old has been an AP All-Pro honoree in back-to-back seasons.

Hamilton is already elite, but he also has plenty of room to grow at just 24. He’s been an AP All-Pro honoree in consecutive seasons as he enters Year 4.

Joseph could be on the verge of superstardom — the 24-year-old led the league in interceptions, passer rating allowed when targeted and coverage EPA last season among all qualified defensive backs, according to Next Gen Stats.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys

In 2023, his first NFL season, Aubrey led the NFL in field goals made (36) en route to first-team All-Pro honors. He followed that up by hitting a league-best 65-yard field goal last season. Aubrey is 30 years old, but kickers have historically played well deep into their 30s.

Punter: Jack Fox, Lions

Fox earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time last season, and his 48.8 yards-per-punt career mark ranks No. 1 in league history. At 28 years old, he could still have plenty of elite football left ahead of him as a punter, a position where it’s not uncommon to see success into your 30s.

Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

Turpin was the NFL’s best kick returner last season, leading the league in kick return yardage (901), touchdowns (one) and yards per return (33.5). He’s already 28 years old, but he’s only played three NFL seasons, meaning there could be less wear and tear on his body.

Punt returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos

The 23-year-old Mims has grown from a Pro Bowler into a first-team All-Pro returner in just two NFL seasons. showing a glimpse of what’s possible with continued development.

Special teamer: Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

Schooler, 28, is coming off his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nod in 2024.

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Matiscik, 28, has been a Pro Bowler and AP All-Pro honoree in back-to-back years.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share