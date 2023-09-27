National Football League How Josh Dobbs shows what Kyler Murray can do in Cardinals offense: NFC West stock watch Updated Sep. 27, 2023 12:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Josh Dobbs has played efficient football in his first three starts for the Arizona Cardinals, giving them a chance to win in all three games.

The Cardinals sit at 1-2 despite a sterling effort in a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, but could easily have a winning record if not for some second-half collapses.

Dobbs finished 17-of-21 for 189 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions against the vaunted Cowboys defense. He also ran for another 55 yards. For the season, Dobbs is 59-of-82 (72%) for 549 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He's been sacked five times and lost a fumble, posting a 98.0 passer rating.

Dobbs is 1-4 in his NFL career as a starter. The Cardinals brought Dobbs in because of his familiarity in the offense, working with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing during their time together with the Cleveland Browns.

While he's been with the Cardinals for just a month, Dobbs had trouble locating a jersey in the team store. But even in his short time, Dobbs and Petzing have done a nice job of creating explosive play in the running game and passing game and staying on schedule on offense.

The Cardinals are No. 6 in the league in rushing (156.8 yards per game) and average 5.8 yards per play, which also ranks sixth. Arizona is scoring 24 points a game. The Cardinals lead the league with eight running plays of 20-plus yards, nearly totaling the nine running plays of 20-plus yards they had last season.

Yes, the Cardinals will not be mistaken for the speedy Miami Dolphins on offense, but Petzing has created an identity by leaning on the running game and using play-action passing. The Cardinals have been under center 35 % of the time after being under center 9% of the time last season.

Dobbs has completed 22-of-30 passes for 272 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on play-action passing.

"I feel really good," Dobbs told reporters after his team's win over Dallas. "Coming here obviously on short notice. We all talk about the situation, right? And then not playing much in the preseason in Cleveland, so to come here and quickly get adjusted to a new team, similar terminology but new people, get into a rhythm and timing. It's been great to make that adjustment, and then great show that growth.

"I feel more comfortable each and every day, and I know the team does as well."

David Helman breaks down the Cardinals' win over the Cowboys

While Dobbs has been mostly effective, it will be interesting to see what Arizona's offense looks like with a more dynamic playmaker under center in Murray once he's healthy. When I spoke with Arizona players during training camp, they were excited about what the offense could do with a healthy Murray.

Murray can begin practicing after Sunday's contest against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, starting the 21-day window for the Cardinals to place him on the active roster. However, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had this to say about the potential return of his star quarterback.

"I touch base with Kyler every day," Gannon told reporters this week. "He's doing well. We know the timetable, but we have our own timetable."

Rising

Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals: One thing Dobbs has done well is add another dimension to Arizona's offense by running the football. The Tennessee product's 44-yard run against Dallas is the longest run by a quarterback this season, and his 23-yard run for a score against the New York Giants in Week 2 is the longest touchdown run by a quarterback so far this year.

"He's a mobile quarterback that can move, extend plays and make plays outside the pocket," Gannon said. "Some of those are designed runs, some of those he tucks it and goes. But that's an integral part of today's offense in my opinion, the quarterback using his legs."

Kyzir White, Cardinals: A free agent addition from Gannon's time with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, White serves as the green-dot play-caller on defense, along with being a defensive co-caption.

White finished with a game-high 14 tackles, including a tackle for loss and a game-sealing interception by picking off Dak Prescott in the end zone at the end of the game for the victory. In three games, White has 30 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

A converted safety, White was initially selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 draft but dealt with some injuries early in his career. However, the talent, speed and instincts have always been there, and White seems to be putting it all together for the Cardinals.

Jarran Reed, Seahawks: Taking over as an undersized nose tackle in Seattle's 3-4 defensive front, Reed had his best game of the season in a win over the Carolina Panthers, finishing with eight combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and five pressures. According to Pro Football Focus, Reed received his best grade for a game in his NFL career.

Reed's effort has helped improve one of last year's worst run defenses. The Seahawks are holding teams to 79.3 yards per game (No. 6 in the NFL) and 2.94 rushing yards per play (No. 3). The 30-year-old Reed even paid homage to former Seattle defensive lineman Michael Bennett with a couple of hip thrusts in celebration after an Andy Dalton sack.

Falling

Sean McVay, Rams: After two good performances by his offense through the first two weeks of the regular season, McVay and the Rams were stymied by the Cincinnati Bengals in a Monday Night Football loss in Week 3.

Specifically, McVay's decision to not provide help to backup left tackle Zach Thomas for most of the evening when starter Alaric Jackson went down was a head-scratcher. Matthew Stafford was sacked six times. According to Pro Football Focus, Los Angeles allowed 20 pressures on 40 dropbacks and ranked No. 31 in pass-blocking efficiency in Week 3.

Dave Helman breaks down Joe Burrow, Bengals' win over Matthew Stafford, Rams

Kyren Williams, Rams: A week after the Rams traded Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, the Notre Dame product did not have his best performance. Williams finished with just 38 yards on 10 carries and another 27 receiving yards.

Williams had his third drop of the year on a Stafford pass that should have been intercepted. Williams had a dropped pass intercepted against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

Perhaps the Rams are leaning on Williams too much. He's played 179 plays on offense and another 18 on special teams for Los Angeles, per Next Gen Stats. That's 95 percent of the snaps on offense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks: The first receiver selected in this year's draft, Smith-Njigba has yet to get on track for Seattle. The Ohio State product has nine receptions for 57 yards on 14 targets, with a long of 16 yards.

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett remain the engines of Seattle's passing game, and Smith Njigba will have to be patient while he figures out his role in the offense.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

