National Football League
Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs unable to find jersey in team store
National Football League

Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs unable to find jersey in team store

Published Sep. 26, 2023 6:30 p.m. ET

The Arizona Cardinals picked up their first win of the season Sunday in a shocking upset of the Dallas Cowboys, who were favored by nearly two touchdowns, thanks in no small part to the play of quarterback Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs, a journeyman former backup who finished last season as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback after an injury to Ryan Tannehill, is now the No. 1 quarterback in Arizona while Kyler Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Dobbs threw for 189 yards and a touchdown while adding another 55 yards with his legs Sunday, turning heads across the NFL. It appears carving up the Dallas defense was easier than the challenge he faced when he wanted to pick up a No. 9 Cardinals jersey of his for some family members recently.

In a video documenting his issues, Dobbs showed how he could not find any replica jersey of his in the team store, even when using Arizona's automated jersey selector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, though, the Cardinals sorted out the issue, and Dobbs got his replica jersey.

As Dobbs alluded to in the initial video, he has only been with the Cardinals since late August after Arizona decided to seek other options besides opening the season with Murray's former backup, veteran Colt McCoy. It was the first opening-day start in Dobbs' seven-year career, which he had previously spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Dobbs faces another difficult task Sunday when the Cardinals head up to Northern California to take on another NFC powerhouse — the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, who have started the season 3-0.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, Hall of Fame 3B with 16 Gold Gloves, dies at 86

Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, Hall of Fame 3B with 16 Gold Gloves, dies at 86

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes