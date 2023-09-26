National Football League Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs unable to find jersey in team store Published Sep. 26, 2023 6:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals picked up their first win of the season Sunday in a shocking upset of the Dallas Cowboys, who were favored by nearly two touchdowns, thanks in no small part to the play of quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs, a journeyman former backup who finished last season as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback after an injury to Ryan Tannehill, is now the No. 1 quarterback in Arizona while Kyler Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Dobbs threw for 189 yards and a touchdown while adding another 55 yards with his legs Sunday, turning heads across the NFL. It appears carving up the Dallas defense was easier than the challenge he faced when he wanted to pick up a No. 9 Cardinals jersey of his for some family members recently.

In a video documenting his issues, Dobbs showed how he could not find any replica jersey of his in the team store, even when using Arizona's automated jersey selector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, though, the Cardinals sorted out the issue, and Dobbs got his replica jersey.

As Dobbs alluded to in the initial video, he has only been with the Cardinals since late August after Arizona decided to seek other options besides opening the season with Murray's former backup, veteran Colt McCoy. It was the first opening-day start in Dobbs' seven-year career, which he had previously spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Dobbs faces another difficult task Sunday when the Cardinals head up to Northern California to take on another NFC powerhouse — the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, who have started the season 3-0.

share