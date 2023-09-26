Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs unable to find jersey in team store
The Arizona Cardinals picked up their first win of the season Sunday in a shocking upset of the Dallas Cowboys, who were favored by nearly two touchdowns, thanks in no small part to the play of quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
Dobbs, a journeyman former backup who finished last season as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback after an injury to Ryan Tannehill, is now the No. 1 quarterback in Arizona while Kyler Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered late last season.
Dobbs threw for 189 yards and a touchdown while adding another 55 yards with his legs Sunday, turning heads across the NFL. It appears carving up the Dallas defense was easier than the challenge he faced when he wanted to pick up a No. 9 Cardinals jersey of his for some family members recently.
In a video documenting his issues, Dobbs showed how he could not find any replica jersey of his in the team store, even when using Arizona's automated jersey selector.
Eventually, though, the Cardinals sorted out the issue, and Dobbs got his replica jersey.
As Dobbs alluded to in the initial video, he has only been with the Cardinals since late August after Arizona decided to seek other options besides opening the season with Murray's former backup, veteran Colt McCoy. It was the first opening-day start in Dobbs' seven-year career, which he had previously spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.
Dobbs faces another difficult task Sunday when the Cardinals head up to Northern California to take on another NFC powerhouse — the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, who have started the season 3-0.
-
Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing in K.C., no injuries reported
Taylor Swift is the 'biggest catch' of Travis Kelce's career, says Belichick
What We Learned in NFL Week 3: C.J. Stroud might be special; rookie DBs turning heads
-
Monday Night Football highlights: Eagles thump Bucs, Bengals outlast Rams
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction, odds, picks
Sportsbooks win big in NFL Week 3 thanks to Cardinals, upsets
-
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers hold top spot; Dolphins, Chiefs rise; Cowboys tumble
2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Cowboys know they failed in Arizona. Can they use loss as wake-up call?
-
Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing in K.C., no injuries reported
Taylor Swift is the 'biggest catch' of Travis Kelce's career, says Belichick
What We Learned in NFL Week 3: C.J. Stroud might be special; rookie DBs turning heads
-
Monday Night Football highlights: Eagles thump Bucs, Bengals outlast Rams
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction, odds, picks
Sportsbooks win big in NFL Week 3 thanks to Cardinals, upsets
-
NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers hold top spot; Dolphins, Chiefs rise; Cowboys tumble
2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Cowboys know they failed in Arizona. Can they use loss as wake-up call?