NFC breakout candidates: A new potential star for every team

Now is the time for boundless optimism.

Preseason highlights are running rampant on social media, and training camp scouting reports are spiking expectations throughout the league.

So, let's lean into it. As long as we're hyped about new possibilities, let's examine them. This week, we'll seek to identify a potential breakout star — a player who might not be well-known beyond his own fan base, but soon can be.

Today we'll look at the NFC, with the AFC to follow.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: WR Jalen Tolbert

Third time's the charm, right? Big expectations have followed Tolbert since his 2022 rookie campaign, when he had a chance to grab a starting job right away. Two years and 24 career catches later, it just hasn't materialized. But hope springs eternal. The word coming out of training camp is that Tolbert has raised his game, and maybe this time it's true. If the Cowboys offense is going to improve this fall, Tolbert needs to be more involved.

New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks

The Giants' 2023 first-round pick had an encouraging rookie season. It'd be a big, big deal for Shane Bowen's defense if he does more than that now. The pass rush figures to be fearsome, but Banks represents the Giants' best chance at a true difference-maker on the back end.

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nolan Smith

It feels fair to point out that Philly's platoon of Georgia defenders has not taken over the league the way many predicted following Day 1 of the 2023 draft. Jalen Carter had a strong rookie season, yes, but it'd be nice if he had some help. Enter Smith, who averaged just 11 snaps per game last year. Between Carter, Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat, the Eagles definitely have pass-rushers — they just feel a bit thin compared to recent years. If Smith can tap into the talent that made him a No. 30 overall pick, it'd go a long way toward boosting that depth.



Washington Commanders: S Quan Martin

Where Dan Quinn goes, good safety play seems to follow. That was obviously the case in Seattle, but Quinn's defensive backs produced some good results in Atlanta and Dallas, too. With that in mind, it makes sense to have an eye on Martin, the second-year safety out of Illinois. In a big year for Washington's young secondary, he has the potential to be a name to know.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears: CB Tyrique Stevenson

It can't be easy playing across from a Pro Bowl corner like Jaylon Johnson — let alone doing it as a rookie. That was the challenge facing Stevenson in 2023, and he aced the test. His four interceptions led all rookies, and he finished fifth-best in the entire NFL with 16 pass breakups. If he levels up in Year 2, the Bears just might find themselves with the best corner duo in football.

Detroit Lions: WR Jameson Williams

Patience is a virtue. That's what I've been telling myself since 2022, when I was convinced Williams was the top receiver in his draft class. Simply put, it hasn't played out that way yet — but injuries and a suspension are a big part of that. Williams showed flashes of his jaw-dropping ability at the end of Year 2, as he accounted for 25% of his yardage total in the Lions' three playoff games. If he keeps that going in 2024, he might start to look like the guy who kept defensive coordinators awake at night during his time at Alabama.

Green Bay Packers: WR Dontayvion Wicks

I promise I would've written this before Wicks made a 65-yard house call on the Packers' third play of the preseason, but moments like that only emphasize the point. Green Bay has a boatload of talented young pass-catchers, but Wicks really seems to have that "it" factor. More importantly, he also has quite a rapport with Jordan Love. It feels like big things are coming.

Minnesota Vikings: S Joshua Metellus

I'm planting my flag on one of 2023's more underrated players, in my humble opinion. Metellus did everything in Brian Flores' defense last year, finishing with 116 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and an interception. Enough said. If he can improve on that, he won't be under the radar much longer.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons: DE Zach Harrison

The bottom line is that someone in the Falcons' pass rush has to step up. It's easily the biggest problem with Atlanta's roster, and the problem got worse over the weekend when rookie defensive end Bralen Trice was lost for the year. The loss puts that much more emphasis on Harrison, who made small contributions as a rookie. Unless the Falcons add a big-name veteran, they need Harrison to grow into an every-down player. And quickly.

Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young

I'll make one very obvious exception to my "no QBs" rule, because few players in the league need a good year more than 2023's No. 1 overall pick. For the record, I still believe Young can play, and I think the upgrades to Carolina's offensive line and skill groups will prove that this fall. If I'm wrong, it's not crazy to think the Panthers will be looking for a new plan at quarterback in 2025.

Where does Bryce Young rank among NFL starting QBs?

New Orleans Saints: WR Rashid Shaheed

We know the guy is a stud punt returner, as he earned All-Pro honors as a special-teamer last year. But the word coming out of Saints camp is that Shaheed is leveling up as a receiver. If New Orleans' offensive line can keep Derek Carr upright long enough, there's plenty of big-play potential for Shaheed in Year 3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C Graham Barton

Not to put too much pressure on the rookie, but Barton has the potential to revamp the Buccaneers' offense. Tampa Bay has been abysmal running the ball for quite some time, as evidenced by the fact that the Bucs haven't averaged 100 rushing yards per game since 2016. Whether he plays center or guard, Barton can help change that. A more balanced Buccaneers offense could be the key to an even better 2024 season in Tampa.



NFC WEST



Arizona Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Everyone on the Cardinals' roster toiled in obscurity in 2023, but that shouldn't be the case this fall. With Kyler Murray healthy and Marvin Harrison Jr. on the team, plenty more people will have their eyes on Arizona. It's the perfect opportunity for Johnson, who is moving back to left tackle in Year 2. He was solid enough on the right side as a rookie, but he has the talent to assert himself as one of the best left tackles of the future.

Los Angeles Rams: TE Colby Parkinson

Tyler Higbee is likely going to miss a chunk of the regular season after tearing his ACL during the playoffs. That leaves Parkinson as the obvious candidate to start at tight end for the foreseeable future. He never caught more than 25 passes during his four years in Seattle, but it shouldn't be surprising if that changes in L.A.

San Francisco 49ers: OG Dominick Puni

There aren't a lot of newcomers to choose from on such a star-studded team, but how huge would it be for the 49ers if their rookie guard grabs a starting job straight out of camp? The right side of San Francisco's line has been a weak link for a while. If John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan hit a home run in Puni, it could improve an offense that's already one of the game's best.

Seattle Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon

OK, so Witherspoon is already known after being drafted No. 5 overall last year and elected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. But with Mike Macdonald running Seattle's defense, it feels like the sky is the limit for the Seahawks' do-everything DB. Having watched the way Macdonald used Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, here's guessing he'll have a plan for his new Swiss Army knife.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports and hosts the NFL on FOX podcast. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

