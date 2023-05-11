National Football League New York Giants 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Updated May. 11, 2023 8:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Giants will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 21) at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Monday, Oct. 2) — vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.: W

Week 13 BYE WEEK

Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (Date/Time TBD) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles: L

Final record: 9-8

Three primetime games in the first month and seven of their first 11 games on the road? The schedule won't make it easy for the Giants to build on last year. They are home for five of their last seven, which will help them hang around the playoff race. But two of their last three are against the defending NFC champs.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

