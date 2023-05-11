National Football League
New York Giants 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
National Football League

New York Giants 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Updated May. 11, 2023 8:12 p.m. ET
Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano
NFC East Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Giants will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 21) at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Monday, Oct. 2) — vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m.: L

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.: W

Week 13 BYE WEEK

Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (Date/Time TBD) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles: L

Final record: 9-8

Three primetime games in the first month and seven of their first 11 games on the road? The schedule won't make it easy for the Giants to build on last year. They are home for five of their last seven, which will help them hang around the playoff race. But two of their last three are against the defending NFC champs.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Giants
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kansas City Chiefs 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes