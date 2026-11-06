Sean McVay Gives Myles Garrett Update For Rams; Superstar Poised To Return?

He's back!

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed in a press conference on Friday afternoon that the team expects to activate superstar linebacker Myles Garrett from injured reserve for their Week 9 road tilt against the Washington Commanders (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX) "barring any sort of setbacks."

Garrett suffered a knee injury in Week 1 that required arthroscopic surgery and landed him on injured reserve. In Garrett's absence, the Rams went 4-3 and are 4-4 altogether this season.

Still, as a whole, the Rams' defense is fourth in the NFL in opponent passing yards (191.9 per game), fifth in opponent total yards (301.1 per game), 12th in opponent points (21.0 per game) and 14th in opponent rushing yards (109.3 per game). Of course, they're tied for 26th in the sport with 12.0 sacks, which is an area where Garrett's return will help, among other respects.

Last season, Garrett, a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, set the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks while totaling three forced fumbles, a league-high 33 tackles for loss and 60 combined tackles for the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2023 and 2025), averaged 13.9 sacks and 2.6 forced fumbles per season across his nine years with the Browns (2017-25), while also leading the sport in tackles for loss in each of his last two seasons in Cleveland (2024-25).

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Browns in June for defensive end and 2024 first-round pick Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-rounder and a 2029 third-rounder.

Elsewhere for the Rams, cornerback Jaylen Watson has been placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery.