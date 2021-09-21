National Football League MVP Watch: Kyler Murray skyrockets after electric start for Arizona Cardinals just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season is just two weeks old, and the MVP race is getting more neck and neck.

Patrick Mahomes' odds to win the award have remained consistent for three consecutive weeks, but some other superstar QBs behind him are closing the gap!

Here are the top MVP favorites, according to FOX Bet's insights , with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what's on the horizon. (Note: All odds current as of Tuesday morning.)

1. Patrick Mahomes +550

How it's going: Even a loss wasn't enough to knock Mahomes off the perch, but his lead in the MVP race has noticeably dwindled. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell 36-35 to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a Sunday night nail-biter, which featured the first September interception of Mahomes' career. It also marked the first time Mahomes tasted defeat in the opening month of the season. That said, he completed 77.4% of his passes for 343 passing yards and three touchdowns.

What's up next: The Chiefs will aim to rebound in Week 3 with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In five career starts against his AFC West rivals, Mahomes has put up a 4-1 record and completed 61.2% percent of his passes for a total of 1,157 yards, 10 TDs and two interceptions. Justin Herbert & Co. are coming off of a late loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

What people are saying: "The Chiefs are the Brooklyn Nets — fantastic offense, but can they get stops?" ⁠— Chris Broussard, "First Things First"

2. Tom Brady +600

How it's going: With nine passing touchdowns through two games, Brady is off to the hottest start of his career. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB has thrown four-plus TDs in four straight regular-season games, dating to last season. That makes him the third quarterback ever to reach that milestone, joining Dan Marino (four straight games in 1984) and Peyton Manning (five straight games in 2004). Most importantly, the defending Super Bowl champions are 2-0 to start the season.

Tom Brady continued his scorching start to the 2021 campaign, throwing for five touchdowns and 276 yards with no interceptions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

What's up next: The Brady show rolls on in a blockbuster matchup against the Los Angeles Rams for "America's Game of the Week" (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). Brady has a 3-2 regular-season record against the Rams but is 0-1 as a member of the Buccaneers. In their Week 11 meeting a season ago, Brady completed just 54.2% of his passes for 216 yards, two TDs and two picks in a 27-24 loss.

What people are saying: "[Brady] is now off to the races to win this year's regular-season MVP, to go with another Super Bowl MVP that will come at the end of the year." ⁠— Skip Bayless, "Undisputed"

3. Kyler Murray +700

How it's going: Murray's Arizona Cardinals got a bit of good luck to remain undefeated after Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph's would-be game-winning 37-yard field goal in the closing seconds sailed wide of the uprights. Even so, Murray was the spark plug that kept the Cardinals in the thick of the 34-33 triumph. With a 400-yard performance on 29-for-36 passing with three TD passes and two interceptions, he's getting his due.

What's up next: A 3-0 start is well within reach for Murray and the Cardinals, who will visit the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. With Trevor Lawrence under center for the Jags, this will be a matchup of two of the past three No. 1 overall picks ⁠— Murray in 2019 and Lawrence in 2021. Murray has yet to take on the AFC South outfit in his young career.

What people are saying: "Outside of Lamar Jackson, who’s more electric with the football in their hands than Kyler Murray?" ⁠— Marcellus Wiley, "Speak For Yourself"

