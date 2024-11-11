National Football League Most receiving yards in a single NFL game Published Nov. 11, 2024 2:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the NFL , some players have had standout performances with huge yardage totals in a single game. These players showed incredible skill and timing, making the most of their opportunities to rack up receiving yards. In this article, we’ll take a look at the players with the most receiving yards in a single game, highlighting some of the best individual performances in NFL history.

Players with the most receiving yards in a single NFL game:

Can Tyreek Hill become the FIRST receiver to 2,000 receiving yards for the Dolphins? | NFL on FOX

Who has the most receiving yards in a single NFL game?

Flipper Anderson holds the title for the most receiving yards in a single NFL game. On November 26, 1989, Flipper recorded an impressive 336 yards while playing for the Rams.

