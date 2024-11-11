National Football League
Most receiving yards in a single NFL game
Published Nov. 11, 2024 2:04 p.m. ET
In the NFL, some players have had standout performances with huge yardage totals in a single game. These players showed incredible skill and timing, making the most of their opportunities to rack up receiving yards. In this article, we’ll take a look at the players with the most receiving yards in a single game, highlighting some of the best individual performances in NFL history.
Players with the most receiving yards in a single NFL game:
- No. 1: 336 yards: Flipper Anderson (Rams, Nov. 26, 1989)
- No. 2: 329 yards: Calvin Johnson (Lions, Oct. 27, 2013)
- No. 3: 309 yards: Stephone Paige (Chiefs, Dec. 22, 1985)
- No. 4: 303 yards: Jim Benton (Rams, Nov. 22, 1945)
- No. 5: 302 yards: Cloyce Box (Lions, Dec. 3. 1950)
- No. 6: 300 yards: Julio Jones (Falcons, Oct. 2, 2016)
- No. 7: 291 yards: Jimmy Smith (Jaguars, Sept. 10, 2000)
- No. 8: 289 yards: Jerry Rice (49ers, Dec. 18, 1995)
- No. 9: 286 yards: John Taylor (49ers, Dec. 11, 1989)
- No. 10: 284 yards: Antonio Brown (Steelers, Nov. 8, 2015)
- No. 11: 283 yards: Terrell Owens (49ers, Dec. 17, 2000)
- No. 12: 273 yards: Andre Johnson (Texans, Nov. 18, 2012)
- No. 13: 272 yards: Charley Hennigan (Texans, Oct. 13, 1961)
- No. 14: 269 yards: Tyreek Hill (Chiefs, Nov. 29, 2020)
- No. 15: 269 yards: Del Shofner (Giants, Oct. 28, 1962)
- No. 16: 266 yards: Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals, Jan. 2, 2022)
- No. 17: 265 yards: Lee Evans (Bills, Nov. 19, 2006)
- No. 18: 265 yards: Amari Cooper (Browns, Dec. 24, 2023)
- No. 19: 264 yards: Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals, Nov. 7, 2024)
- No. 20: 261 yards: Josh Gordon (Browns, Dec. 1, 2013)
- No. 21: 261 yards: Steve Largent (Seahawks, Oct. 18, 1987)
Who has the most receiving yards in a single NFL game?
Flipper Anderson holds the title for the most receiving yards in a single NFL game. On November 26, 1989, Flipper recorded an impressive 336 yards while playing for the Rams.
