Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

The San Francisco 49ers sat atop my rankings in each of the past three weeks. Though the injuries mounted, it seemed like head coach Kyle Shanahan had built an efficient enough machine to withstand them.

It all finally caught up to the 49ers on Sunday in Atlanta. Then, in the Sunday nightcap on the other side of the country, another undefeated team went down when the Seahawks dominated the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, that leaves one unblemished team — and shakes up my top 10:

J.J. McCarthy (right) helped power a big upset win for the Giants on Sunday in Houston. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +9000

Head coach John Harbaugh’s "tough love" approach has helped the Giants emerge as a legitimate playoff contender in his debut season. Look no further than his handling of running back Cam Skattebo and the second-year pro’s response to his coach’s no-nonsense approach as proof of the culture change that’s taking place in New York. Skattebo went from no carries last week to 17 for 124 yards and a touchdown this week in Houston.

With quarterback J.J. McCarthy also thriving in the blue-collar environment after being cast aside in Minnesota, the Giants’ old-school methods are producing positive results for players who buy into the team-first philosophy.

Who Stood Out: Wide receiver Malik Nabers has recorded at least 100 receiving yards in four consecutive games, tying Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) for the second-longest streak in Giants history, behind only Beckham’s six-game streak in 2015.

Jared Goff and the Lions escaped a hard-fought division battle against the Packers with a win. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2100

Head coach Dan Campbell has whipped the Lions back into shape as a playoff contender. Despite their flaws, the Lions’ toughness and grit let them scratch out wins by controlling the game with their offense and protecting their woeful defense with a well-executed "keep away" strategy.

Who Stood Out: Jared Goff’s 14 touchdown passes without an interception through his first six games this season are tied with Russell Wilson (2019) for the most in NFL history.

Another week, another Andre Szmyt game-winning field goal in the final moments of a Browns game. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +15000

It hasn’t been easy for the Browns, but quarterback Deshaun Watson's late-game heroics have helped the Browns climb into first place in the AFC North. Watson posted his fifth game-winning drive of the season, while finishing with 300-plus passing yards. Kicker Andre Szmyt finished off another drive on Sunday in Nashville to beat the Titans.

Although Watson's 60-minute efforts are a roller-coaster ride, the three-time Pro Bowler has his swagger back as the leader of a scrappy squad that’s making an expected playoff push.

Who Stood Out: Wide receiver KC Concepcion’s 129 first-half receiving yards are the most in a first half by a Browns rookie since at least 1950.

Caleb Williams got a win after an impressive performance in primetime last Thursday against the Patriots. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1400

Head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams are starting to cook, with several key playmakers getting more comfortable in their roles. Wide receiver Luther Burden III is showcasing his skills as a "catch-and-run" specialist, with fellow receiver Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland making plays as the designated chain movers on the perimeter.

As D’Andre Swift continues to shine as RB1 with Kyle Monangai sidelined with injuries, the Bears’ balanced but explosive offense gives them a chance to knock off any heavyweight in the NFC.

Who Stood Out: Caleb Williams became the first Bears quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in back-to-back games since Mitchell Trubisky in 2018.

The Broncos hope that Bo Nix's performance against the Cardinals is a sign of things to come. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1900

It has taken head coach Sean Payton a few weeks to get quarterback Bo Nix back into a groove, but the third-year pro is starting to carve up opposing defenses as a dual-threat on the perimeter. Although his efficiency must improve, Nix’s swagger is gradually returning as he finds his rhythm under his original playcaller.

With the Broncos continuing to stack wins while their QB1 rediscovers his game, last season's AFC runner-up is re-emerging as a dark horse contender.

Who Stood Out: Bo Nix's 62-yard touchdown against the Cardinals is the longest rushing touchdown for a Broncos quarterback ever, passing Tim Tebow's 40-yard rushing TD in 2010.

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Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will return from their bye week at home against the Colts in Week 8. (Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1300

The bye week gave the Jaguars a chance to reassess their offense and defense. Specifically, they'll have had an opportunity to map out a plan that will maximize Travis Hunter’s talents as a two-way playmaker.

Who Stood Out: The Jaguars have gone 23 straight games without allowing a rusher to go for 75 or more yards, tied for the third-longest streak since 1966. Only the 49ers have had longer streaks: 27 games from 2021-23 and 26 games from 1989-91.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are no longer undefeated this season after facing a dominant Seahawks defense. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +850

A disappointing showing on the road against the Seahawks might've exposed the Chiefs’ biggest weaknesses for the world to see. The offense couldn't get anything going and didn't have any explosive plays on Sunday night in Seattle.

That said, a lot of the time, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Kenneth Walker III can mask a lot of flaws with a dangerous 1-2 punch that forces opponents to make tough choices when defending an offense that can produce big plays on the ground or through the air.

Who Stood Out: Mahomes has now thrown an interception in two straight games and in three of his past four.

Injuries finally caught up to the 49ers against the Falcons, who made life difficult enough for Brock Purdy. (Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +580

After giving away a road game with four turnovers, the 49ers need to get back to basics. That means QB Brock Purdy leading an efficient offensive effort and RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle leading the way.

San Francisco's defense is capable of throttling opponents with a collection of violent defenders attacking the ball at every turn, so I expect the 49ers will bounce back from a hiccup to re-emerge as the NFC’s top team.

Who Stood Out: Running back Christian McCaffrey joined Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history with at least 70 rushing touchdowns and 30 receiving touchdowns in their NFL careers.

Even on their bye week, Josh Allen and the Bills make a big move up after the top teams faltered in Week 7. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +700

If the Bills can improve their woeful defense coming out of their bye week, QB Josh Allen & Co. are poised to challenge for the AFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Who Stood Out: Allen leads all quarterbacks with 17 total touchdowns this season.

Justin Jefferson (left) and T.J. Hockenson (right) danced their way to the top of my rankings, along with the rest of the undefeated Vikings. (Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1700

Like it or not, the Vikings are the league's last unbeaten team, thanks to a suffocating defense and an opportunistic offense led by QB Kyler Murray that works well together.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has learned how to manage the game, embracing a complementary approach that prioritizes winning over an impressive box score and stat line. Murray only had 150 passing yards and one touchdown pass against the Colts, but he got the job done.

Who Stood Out: According to Next Gen Stats, the Vikings' defense blitzed on 85.2% of Daniel Jones' dropbacks, the highest blitz rate by a defense in a game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).