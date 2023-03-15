Pro Bowl RB Miles Sanders signing 4-year deal with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are adding to their offense after previously trading for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Running back Miles Sanders has agreed to a four-year deal with the Panthers, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Sanders was one of the NFL's leading rushers last season, rushing for 1,269 yards on 4.9 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns, playing a pivotal role on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.
For the Panthers, they're widely expected to select a quarterback after trading four picks to the Chicago Bears for the top pick in the draft. However, they also gave up wide receiver DJ Moore in the deal, leaving them without much talent at the skill positions. They also agreed to a deal with tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday.
The Eagles have already lost a handful of starters from their Super Bowl team this offseason, but all of them were on the defensive side of the ball. Sanders is the first offensive starter from that Eagles team to depart this offseason.
FOX Sports ranked Sanders at No. 38 in its top 50 NFL free agents tracker.
Analysis from Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:
He's coming off easily his best season, with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Eagles. He showed he can carry a rushing attack, though some prefer to give the credit to Philly's powerful offensive line.
